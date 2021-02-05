Tata Sky introduces new offers with its broadband plans

Tata Sky has announced a new offer where it is providing a free WiFi router with its broadband plans.

Tata Sky has announced a new offer for its broadband customers where the DTH provider is giving a free WiFi router that supports dual bands. The router is being provided with its internet plans.

The highest speed of up to 300mbps is being given to the customers. The plans range from 50mbps to 300mbps with an FUP limit of 3300GB. If you exhaust your limit, the speed will reduce to 3mbps. Besides, the company is providing 99.9 percent uptime via its internet services which is impressive.

Talking about New Delhi, the company is offering plans with 50mbps, 100mbps, 150mbps, 200mbps and 300mbps speeds, all with a free landline through which you can make unlimited calls. The 50mbps plan is available at Rs 2097 for 3 months, Rs 3300 for 6 months and Rs 6000 for 12 months.

The 100mbps plan costs Rs 950 for a month, Rs 2400 and Rs 2700 for 3 months, Rs 4500 for 6 months and Rs 8400 for 12 months. The 150mbps plan is priced at Rs 1050 for a month, Rs 2700 and Rs 3000 for 3 months, Rs 5100 for 6 months and Rs 9600 for 12 months.

The 200mbps plan will cost you Rs 1150 for a month, Rs 3000 and Rs 3300 for 3 months, Rs 5550 for 6 months and Rs 10,200 for 12 months. For the final 300mbps plan, you will have to shell out Rs 1600 for a month, Rs 4500 and Rs 4800 for 3 months, Rs 8400 for 6 months and Rs 15,600 for 12 months.

Tata Sky also claims that it is a highly secured network and not only this, but the Tata Sky ISP also provides data rollover facility meaning that your remaining data for a month will be carried forward to the next month. One thing to keep in mind is that the price of these plans exclude GST so the price might increase when the tax gets included.