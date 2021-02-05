Advertisement

Tata Sky introduces new offers with its broadband plans

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2021 3:53 pm

Latest News

Tata Sky has announced a new offer where it is providing a free WiFi router with its broadband plans.
Advertisement

Tata Sky has announced a new offer for its broadband customers where the DTH provider is giving a free WiFi router that supports dual bands. The router is being provided with its internet plans. 

 

The highest speed of up to 300mbps is being given to the customers. The plans range from 50mbps to 300mbps with an FUP limit of 3300GB. If you exhaust your limit, the speed will reduce to 3mbps. Besides, the company is providing 99.9 percent uptime via its internet services which is impressive. 

 

Talking about New Delhi, the company is offering plans with 50mbps, 100mbps, 150mbps, 200mbps and 300mbps speeds, all with a free landline through which you can make unlimited calls. The 50mbps plan is available at Rs 2097 for 3 months, Rs 3300 for 6 months and Rs 6000 for 12 months. 

 

Advertisement

The 100mbps plan costs Rs 950 for a month, Rs 2400 and Rs 2700 for 3 months, Rs 4500 for 6 months and Rs 8400 for 12 months. The 150mbps plan is priced at Rs 1050 for a month, Rs 2700 and Rs 3000 for 3 months, Rs 5100 for 6 months and Rs 9600 for 12 months. 

 

The 200mbps plan will cost you Rs 1150 for a month, Rs 3000 and Rs 3300 for 3 months, Rs 5550 for 6 months and Rs 10,200 for 12 months. For the final 300mbps plan, you will have to shell out Rs 1600 for a month, Rs 4500 and Rs 4800 for 3 months, Rs 8400 for 6 months and Rs 15,600 for 12 months. 

 

Tata Sky also claims that it is a highly secured network and not only this, but the Tata Sky ISP also provides data rollover facility meaning that your remaining data for a month will be carried forward to the next month. One thing to keep in mind is that the price of these plans exclude GST so the price might increase when the tax gets included. 

Tata Sky Music and Music + subscribers get free access to Hungama Music Pro

Tata Sky Binge partners with CuriosityStream to offer documentary films and series

Tata Sky offering upto Rs 400 discount for new connections, Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box price dropped again

Tata Sky Binge partnership with SonyLIV adds 1000+ hours of on-demand content

Tata Sky to show personalized content

TATA SKY BINGE+ gets a major price cut

Latest News from Tata Sky

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Government doesn't plan on introducing India's own cryptocurrency

Google shuts down its own Stadia Internal Games Studio

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies