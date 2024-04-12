Tata and Shell to Establish More EV Charging Stations

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM) and Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish more public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across India.

TPEM and Shell India have outlined plans to establish 10,000 EV charging points by 2030 as per news reports. Shell aims to install fast chargers at its fuel stations and standalone EV hubs, ensuring Fast charging capabilities through high-capacity direct-current (DC) chargers.

The MoU outlines plans to create charging stations at key locations frequented by Tata EV owners. It also includes developing new payment systems and loyalty programs to improve customer service and value.

Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, “This collaboration with Shell is a step towards expanding the EV ecosystem in India. By combining Shell’s service standards with our understanding of EV utilization, we aim to change the charging experience and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.”

Sanjay Varkey, Director at Shell India Markets Pvt. Ltd., commented on the initiative’s focus on digital integration and customer-oriented services. “Shell is committed to defining the EV charging experience by providing solutions that focus on convenience, safety, and sustainability. This partnership will utilize our expertise to support a sustainable and efficient charging infrastructure,” Varkey noted.

Tata’s partnership with Petrol Pumps:

TPEM has been actively expanding its electric vehicle (EV) charging network across India through multiple partnerships and initiatives. TPEM recently announced collaborations with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL). They aim to set up 5,000 charging stations by December 2024. This partnership will capitalize on HPCL’s extensive network of over 21,500 fuel stations.

Prior to that, TPEM also tied up with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) Collaboration. With BPCL, TPEM plans to add 7,000 new charging stations. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that charging stations are available approximately every 100 kilometres along major highways, significantly improving accessibility for EV owners​.

These partnerships are pivotal in supporting TPEM’s goal to enhance the EV charging infrastructure, which is crucial for encouraging wider adoption of electric vehicles in India. By leveraging the strengths of major fuel station networks and their geographical spread, TPEM aims to alleviate range anxiety for EV users and foster a more robust EV ecosystem.