Syska P0511J power bank launched for Rs 1199

Syska Accessories, a mobile accessories company has today announced the launch of its P0511J Power Bank. The powerbank is priced at Rs 1199 and is available at leading retail outlets for sale.



Syska P0511J powerbank comes with a 6 months warranty against any manufacturing defects. The warranty will be effective from the date of purchase of the product. The power bank comes in red, blue and silver colours.



The powerbank comes with a steady capacity of 5000mAh and high energy density polymer cell. It has a Led indicator to show battery level. Built with intelligent multi-protection circuit, the power bank ensures safe charging while protecting itself from overcharge. The metal-bodied power bank comes with a Micro USB input and USB output port that allows you to charge your device rapidly.



Syska P0511J Power Bank is super lightweight and weighs about 110 gm and is compact in size. It can shunt its current which allows the power bank to self-charge and protects your battery from critical damage such as excessive heating or reduced battery backups.



The power bank comes with multiple connectors like One Micro USB for input and output (DC 5V/2A). The product is compatible with a wide range of devices including Digital Cameras, Gaming Consoles, iPods, Mp3/Mp4 players, Tablets, Bluetooth Speakers, Headphones, Android or iPhones. The power bank is light in weight and can be easily carried along during travel.



Syska P0511J Power Bank also has Overcharge and Discharge Protection function in case the power is not switched off after completion of charge in the device. It also instantly disables the output when it exceeds the rated current to protect the circuit’s safety.



Speaking on the launch, Jyotsna Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, “With time, portable power banks have grown to become an essential accessory for every smartphone user. In fact, portable power banks have established themselves as a default choice for users with aging smartphones. We at Syska conduct in-depth research of the market before launching any new product. The Syska P0511J Power Bank has been manufactured for consumers who look for on the go products that are compact yet functional and available at an affordable price range.”