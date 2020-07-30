Advertisement

Syska launches SW100 Smartwatch in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 3:57 pm

The Syska SW100 Smartwatch comes along with a USB charging cable and a user manual.
Syska has today announced its foray into the smart wearables segment with the launch of the Syska SW100 Smartwatch in India.

The Syska SW100 Smartwatch comes along with a USB charging cable and a user manual. The product is priced at Rs 3,999 and it is launched exclusively on Flipkart. It will be available at an attractive offer of Rs 2,499 from 30th July.

The new Syska Smartwatch will enable users to prioritize their health and allow them to track their fitness regimen while working out at home. It comes with a steady battery life which lasts upto 15 days. Syska’s Smartwatch tracks your fitness and monitors your health by providing features to monitor sleep, track step count, monitor the calories intake, track heart rate, etc.

Syska SW100 Smartwatch is IP68 certified for water resistance up to 1.5mtrs. It has Custom watch faces which allow you to customize the dial of your Smartwatch as per your mood and attire. Syska Smartwatch is equipped to also monitor the yoga sessions. Consumers can keep a track their virtual yoga regimen.

The smartwatch allows you to keep a track of your elliptical workout sessions thereby accurately tracking your exercise and workouts, distance, calories burned etc. It is compatible with multi-sport mode which allows you to choose your sporting activity - cycling, weight lifting, running and more.

Once you connect your watch to your smartphone, you can get all the notifications on your watch. This feature enables you to access your social media, calendar, important emails, etc. right on your wrist without you having to touch your phone unnecessarily.

