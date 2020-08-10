Advertisement

Swiggy Instamart grocery delivery launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 10, 2020 5:54 pm

The company has revealed that it is currently testing the new delivery service in Gurugram.
Swiggy has today introduced its new grocery delivery service in India known as Swiggy Instamart. The quick grocery delivery service is currently available in Gurugram. 

 

The company has revealed that it is currently testing the new delivery service in Gurugram and the brand has revealed that the grocery items will be delivered within 45 minutes. The service will be available for both day and night (7:00 AM to 12:00 midnight). 

 

The company says that it will deliver more than 2,500 items through its new service. Users can select different items from categories including instant meals, snacks, ice creams, beverages, fruits and vegetables. Swiggy said it plans to introduce the service in Bengaluru soon.

 

“Through Instamart, we want to introduce the convenience grocery category in India. With the fastest deliveries in the segment (30-45 minutes), day and night serviceability (7 am-12 midnight), a wide assortment across categories such as instant meals, snacks, ice creams, beverages, fruits & vegetables, Instamart will address the unmet grocery needs of the time-pressed, convenience-seeking urban consumer,” the company said in a statement. 

 

Previously, the company revealed that it is laying off another 350 employees in India as the business is struggling. The company previously laid off 1100 employees in the month of May this year.

 

The company has revealed that the food tech industry has recovered only to about 50 per cent. The expectation was much higher. This is one of the reasons the company is laying off another 350 employees in the country. 

 

Swiggy has confirmed that it will offer the impacted employees three to eight months of salary, which will be based on tenure and accelerated ESOP as part of its severance package. The employees will continue to avail different benefits including accident, term and health insurances till December this year. The company will also offer support like skill development, job placement and more.

 

