Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 now available in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 17, 2020 12:40 pm

Microsoft has made available some more of its surface series laptops in the Indian market.

Microsoft has announced that Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are now available in India via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retailers and online partners at starting prices of Rs 42,999 and Rs 1,56,299 respectively. 

 

Surface Go 2

 

Surface Go2

 

The Surface Go 2 has a 10.5” PixelSense display, along with improved battery life, and a model that is up to 64% faster in performance than before with new 8th Generation Intel Core M options as per Microsoft. Surface Go 2 comes equipped with built-in WiFi, and also includes Studio Mics, a dual microphone solution to increase voice clarity and reduce background noise. 

 

It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of SSD storage.

 

On the camera front, the Microsoft Surface Go is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1080p video recording and a 5-megapixel front camera for HD video recording and Windows Hello. 

 

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is loaded with 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium support and it comes with 24W power supply. On the connectivity front, it includes one USB Type-C port, one Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover port, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5 and Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem. 

 

The pricing for the Surface Go 2 are as follows:

 

P/4/64 GB - INR 42,999

M/4/64 GB - INR 47,599

P/8/128 GB - INR 57,999

M/8/128 GB - INR 63,499

 

Surface Book 3

 

Surface Book 3

 

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is available in two screen options: 13.5-inch display with 3000 x 2000 pixel resolution and a 15-inch display with 3240 x 2160 pixel resolution. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor along with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1160 Ti graphic card. The brand claims that the latest laptop provides up to 50 per cent more performance than Surface Book 2. It offers up to 15.5 hours of battery life for the 13.5-inch model and up to 17.5 hours of backup with the 15-inch model. 

 

The laptop is available with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. It features a full-size, backlit keyboard with 1.55mm key travel along with glass trackpad. It comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. The laptop is loaded with HW TPM 2.0 chip for security. Connectivity options include 2 x USB-A (version 3.1 Gen 2), 1 x USB-C (version 3.1 Gen 2 with USB Power Delivery revision 3.0), Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0

 

The prices for the Surface Book 3 are as follows:

 

13in i5/8/256 GB - INR 156,299

13in i7/16/256 GB - INR 195,899

13in i7/32/512 GB - INR 237,199

13in i7/32/1 TB - INR 259,299

15in i7/16/256 GB - INR 220,399

15in i7/32/512 GB - INR 266,499

15in i7/32/1TB GB - INR 286,199

15in i7/32/512 Qdr - INR 321,899

15in i7/32/1TB QdrCOMM - INR 340,399

