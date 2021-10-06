Stuffcool Neutron 20 wall charger launched at an introductory price of Rs 1399

Stuffcool has launched its new product – Neutron 20. It is said to be India’s Smallest PD (Power Delivery) charger. The Neutron 20 retails at Rs 1899 and is available stuffcool.com. There is a special launch price of Rs 1399 on stuffcool.com

Stuffcool Neutron 20 Features

The Neutron 20 is a dual-port charger, with a 20W Power Delivery Type C Port and an 18W QC3.0 port. It is capable of fast charging even the latest iPhones packed in a size that fits your palm.

The Neutron packs 20W PD power in a body measuring only 3.5cm wide and 3.6cm deep (without the pins). The Neutron is BIS Approved, meets all Indian safety standards. It is also equipped with 6 Layer safety protection. The Neutron is also equipped with an Auto Detect IC, delivering only the necessary power to the connected device, ensuring the safety of both the charger and the device.

The Neutron is 40% smaller than conventional PD Chargers, and also packs an extra QC3.0 Port to fast charge compatible android devices and other personal devices such as Neckbands, wearables etc.

Recently, Stuffcool has launched Centurion 100W 4 Port Charging Station. The Centurion is equipped with 2 Power Delivery enabled Type C Ports and 2 Universal Fast Charging Type-A Ports that can fast charge any device you own, claims the company.

The Centurion by Stuffcool can provide 100W of output from a single Type C Port. It is ideal for the new Macbook Pro 16” that requires 96W of power for efficient charging. The Centurion is equipped with an Auto-Detect IC that intelligently allocates power depending on the device’s requirement.

It is also equipped with intelligent 6 layers of protection to protect your devices from irregular heating and unwanted damage. The Centurion is also BIS Approved. The total power output is 100W, which is divided smartly to each connected device.