Spykke: A service that provides you power banks on rent

Spykke is a service with the help of which you can get a power bank on a rental basis so you never run out of juice

Ever ran out of battery on your phone and wish you had a power bank with you? The service we are going to talk about today gives out power banks on rental with the help of which you can charge your smartphone whenever you run out of juice.

The service we are talking about is called 'Spykke'. Spykke users can simply walk into any of its partner outlets and rent power banks with built-in cables. Spykke power banks come with attached Micro-USB, Type C and certified Apple lightning cables that are compatible to charge any smartphone. The service has been created by the Justdial co-founder, Ramani Iyer.

The Spykke service is available across 11 cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Pune, is available at 8000+ locations, and has 3500+ partners. These partners include famous organizations as well including Cafe Coffee Day, PVR Cinemas, Indian Railways and many more.

How does it all work?

Once you reach a Spykke partner, you will have to scan a QR code so you can eject the power bank from the station.

After that you can use the power bank for 48 hours before you will have to return it.

After you are done, you can return the power bank to any of the nearest Spykke charging stations.

Now, there are 3 subscription plans to which you can subscribe to as they are mandatory for using the Spykke service.

First, the standard plan has usage charges, meaning it will cost you Rs 20 per hour. The service can charge you a maximum of Rs 100 per 24 hours while the max rental period stays at 48 hours after which you will have to return the power bank. You should always have a minimum balance of Rs 350 (does not include taxes) in your Paytm wallet to use this plan.

Second, is the Elite subscription plan. This plan will cost you Rs 1199 per year while there are no per hour charges. This rate does not include tax, after which the price goes up to Rs 1414. The only time they will charge you is when you subscribe, and if you swap your power bank with another one. The latter will cost you Rs 20 per swap.

The most premium plan is the 'Supreme' subscription plan that will cost you Rs 1999 per year (Rs 2358 after taxes are applied). The service will cost you only this amount and no other amount after this as even the power bank swaps are unlimited and free.

Spykke is currently running an offer where you can try the Supreme plan for free for a month. You will have to go to a Spykke partner outlet where the manager will provide you with a 10 digit unique code which you can use to avail the free trial.

What are the terms of use?

Obviously the service won't give you the power bank forever and it will have to be returned. After you get the power bank, you will have some responsibilities.

It is every Spykke user's responsibility to ensure the power bank is returned in good condition within 48 hours. Any physical damages to the power bank will result in a penalty, where users will be charged an amount of Rs 800 and their account Spykke services may be halted during the investigation. If a user doesn’t pay the charges towards the damaged or lost power bank, Spykke holds the right to suspend your account.

Digging deep, we found that Spykke states if you forget to return the power bank, the maximum charge for the power bank is Rs 100 per day. If the power bank is not returned within two days, Rs 500 will be deducted from the Paytm wallet while if you lose the power bank, you need to pay Rs 600 and you can continue to be a Spykke subscriber.

Of course it's the customer's responsibility to return the power bank without any damages or any other issues. If one returns it with a hardware or any kind of damage, the customer will have to pay the amount equivalent to the repair charge for the damage.