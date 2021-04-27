Spotify Mini Player integration in Facebook app starts rolling out

Spotify is teaming up with Facebook to play Audio on the Facebook app through a mini player

Spotify will soon make an appearance in your Facebook Feed as it made a new announcement that it's going to allow its users to listen to Spotify music and podcasts through a mini-player directly in the Facebook app on Android and iOS.

"Starting today in select markets, Spotify Premium users can discover and experience songs and episodes with full playback directly from Spotify inside the Facebook app on iOS and Android. Spotify Free users can enjoy the same great experience via shuffle mode with accompanying ads from Spotify", said Spotify through a blog.

Users will also have the ability to play songs via the mini player through select verified artists’ posts, or even from user-uploaded videos on Facebook that contain licensed music..

Spotify even shared a process for triggering the mini player and it mentions the following:

Tap the “Play” button on the song you, your friend, family member, or favorite creator shared from Spotify to their Facebook News Feed. The first time you’re using the miniplayer, you’ll see a consent dialog open. Click on “Connect” to continue. If you’re logged in to Spotify, the apps will automatically switch and playback will start from within the Spotify app. (If you’re not logged in, you will be prompted to do so.) Spotify keeps playing even if you keep scrolling down your News Feed, but you’ll have control over playback options so you can pause or dismiss the miniplayer.

The new integration is rolling out in Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Thailand, Uruguay, and the U.S. Spotify will introduce the feature to more markets over the coming months.