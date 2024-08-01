Spotify Gives Back Lyrics Access to Free Users

Spotify, over recent times, has taken away a considerable amount of features from free users to push them towards a premium plan which has also drawn some criticism. However, the music streaming service has taken a step on the basis of feedback received, where it’s now giving back free users access to lyrics for songs.

Lyrics for songs on Spotify launched back in 2020 but beginning late last year, free users began noticing that Spotify was now asking them to subscribe to a premium plan to use the feature. However, as a part of the latest update, lyrics have returned for Spotify free users, as some users have noticed.

“At Spotify, we’re always testing and iterating. This means the availability of our features can vary across tiers and between markets and devices. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be expanding lyrics availability for Spotify Free users so more people can enjoy viewing more lyrics, globally,” the streaming service said to TechCrunch.

Furthermore, while speaking to 9to5Google, Spotify also confirmed that there’s a limit for the free lyrics. However, it explained that the new monthly limit is higher than anyone would ever reach, and higher than any single user has even neared. The limit hasn’t exactly been specified in terms of numbers, though. This means that despite there being a monthly limit, you should still be fine with using lyrics on your free Spotify account.

Spotify says the change will roll out “over the coming weeks” to all users, but many free users have already experienced it in their apps.

Meanwhile, the service is also working on launching a HiFi lossless streaming plan it has been working on for years. Spotify currently streams music at a 320kbps rate but with HiFi coming, one can go up to 2,117kbps, with as much as 15.9MB of data being consumed per minute. Spotify also mentions that even 24-bit lossless is available on limited songs that can be played via the FLAC audio format.