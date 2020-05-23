Soundcore 'Rise' wireless Bluetooth headphones launched for Rs 1,999

The Soundcore Rise comes in Black colour, with 18 Months warranty.

Soundcore by Anker, has launched its new Bluetooth In-ear Headphones - Rise for Rs 1,999. The product launch is already available with Flipkart. The model comes in Black colour, with 18 Months warranty.



The Soundcore Rise is a lightweight neckband that is designed for a secured and reliable fit without compromising in-ear comfort. The company has claimed 10 hours of music playback and 12 hours of talk time over the battery of its wireless earphone.



The headphones have 8-mm drivers and can be paired via Bluetooth with Bluetooth 4.1 version, that ensures super-stable transmission speed. The Neckband streams, up to 33ft from the device.



Soundcore Rise sports Hydrophobic IPX5 engineering & Nano coating, that ensures performance in any environment. It’s sweat and dust resistance, making it ideal for workouts and daily usage.



Its In-line remote and microphone allows users to manage music without touching the device. You can Skip tracks, manage volume, call hands-free and more. The earphone comes with the magnetic earbuds, that prevents tangling of wires as the magnetic panels of the earbuds lock together when not in use.



The company said in a press release that in the coming weeks they will further add to new products to its Audio portfolio with Life Q10 Headphones and Life Note TWS.