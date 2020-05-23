Advertisement

Soundcore 'Rise' wireless Bluetooth headphones launched for Rs 1,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 23, 2020 12:16 pm

Latest News

The Soundcore Rise comes in Black colour, with 18 Months warranty.
Advertisement

Soundcore by Anker, has launched its new Bluetooth In-ear Headphones - Rise for Rs 1,999. The product launch is already available with Flipkart. The model comes in Black colour, with 18 Months warranty.

The Soundcore Rise is a lightweight neckband that is designed for a secured and reliable fit without compromising in-ear comfort. The company has claimed 10 hours of music playback and 12 hours of talk time over the battery of its wireless earphone.

The headphones have 8-mm drivers and can be paired via Bluetooth with Bluetooth 4.1 version, that ensures super-stable transmission speed. The Neckband streams, up to 33ft from the device.

Soundcore Rise sports Hydrophobic IPX5 engineering & Nano coating, that ensures performance in any environment. It’s sweat and dust resistance, making it ideal for workouts and daily usage.

Its In-line remote and microphone allows users to manage music without touching the device. You can Skip tracks, manage volume, call hands-free and more. The earphone comes with the magnetic earbuds, that prevents tangling of wires as the magnetic panels of the earbuds lock together when not in use.

The company said in a press release that in the coming weeks they will further add to new products to its Audio portfolio with Life Q10 Headphones and Life Note TWS.  

Anker Soundcore launches Icon Bluetooth Speaker in India for Rs 4,999

Anker Soundcore Icon Mini wireless speaker launched for Rs 1,999

Anker Soundcore Liberty AirX wireless earbuds launched in India

Latest News from Soundcore

You might like this

Tags: Soundcore Rise Soundcore Rise launch Soundcore Rise price Soundcore by Anker Soundcore

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Which one is worth your money?

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 to feature SpO2 sensor, Amazon Alexa support and more

Huawei Watch GT 2e now available on Flipkart and Amazon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies