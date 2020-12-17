Soundcore launches Strike 1 and Strike 3 Gaming Headphones at price starting Rs 2,999

Soundcore Strike 1 and Strike 3 headphones boast gaming audio with Precision hearing.

Soundcore, the US based Audio Brand by Anker, today announced the release of its newest Gaming Headphones – Strike 1 and Strike 3. Priced for Rs 2999 and Rs 3999 respectively, the products come with 18 months warranty.

The product is already available in several leading retail stores along with Flipkart.

Both the headphones boast gaming audio with Precision hearing. There is specially designed driver enclosure that emphasizes every sound of gaming from gunfire to footsteps to pinpoint enemy positions. The oversized 52mm drivers which is very bass-driven, is able to deliver a wider frequency range and better fidelity sound.

Aside, Strike 3 also brings the virtual 7.1 surround sound experience, with an option to personalize the audio preferences with a large collection of EQ presets and sound modes, through the Soundcore app.

The ultra-durable construction and lightweight design, makes it comfortable to wear. The Headband is fully adjustable, and flexible balancing the style quotient. The Ear pads of the headphones are made from soft memory foam, infused with cooling gel, so it can help keep user ears from heating up too much during long hours of gaming.

There is a volume-limiting switch also which can keep the loud noises down to ensure to avoid any hearing damage. The Gaming Headsets comes with an integrated mic that’s designed unidirectional, for superior voice isolation. The mic, is IPX5-rated for water resistance, plus, it’s removable, which is definitely an added bonus.

Strike 1 is AUX powered and Strike 3 is USB powered. Both the Headphones are designed compatible with a variety of devices including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PSP, Mac, Windows PC, smartphones, and tablet.