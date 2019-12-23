Sound One launches V10 Bluetooth wireless headphone for Rs 1390

The Sound One V10 Bluetooth wireless headphone has a 1-year warranty and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and other retail outlets.

Sound One has launched a new audio accessory in the Indian market. Sound One has now launched its V10 Bluetooth wireless headphone for Rs 1390. The product has a 1-year warranty and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and other retail outlets.

The Sound One V10 Bluetooth wireless headphone comes with MIC offering Bluetooth v5.0 technology that assures strong and stable connectivity up to 10-meter radius clear distance from the connected device and the built-in MIC ensures convenient call management.



Sound One V10 headphones portable & foldable design gives you long hours of listening comfort. The company in a press release claims that it has superior cushioning comfort so that one can spend a whole day listening to music.





It offers true & pure stereo sound quality from large 40mm speakers with superior output. One can get the best deep bass and accurate notes with these wireless headphones.





Sound One V10 is built with a 200mAh battery with up to 8-10 hours of music playtime. It offers multiple play modes such as Micro SD card slot & aux cable. You can go wireless to wired connectivity in a few seconds.

