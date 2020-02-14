Sony Xperia 1.1 to feature 8K HDR video recording, Xperia 9 render leaked

Ahead of launch, key details of Xperia 1.1 and Xperia 9 have been leaked online.

Sony is all set to launch its new range of smartphones on February 24 on its official Xperia YouTube channel. Now, ahead of launch, key details of Xperia 1.1 and Xperia 9 have been leaked online.

According to a tipster Zachbucks, the Xperia 1.1 will come with a similar camera setup as we have seen in the Galaxy S20+. This means that the smartphone will come 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture along with a Time of Flight sensor.

The tipster further reveals that Sony might use 2 or 3 out of 4 sensors from Samsung. Interestingly, the tipster further claims that the smartphone will support 8K HDR video recording. For you reference, the Galaxy S20 series feature 8K video recording, which is capped at 24fps.

Moving on, a new render of the Xperia 9 has been leaked online. The render reveals that the smartphone will come with a thick top bezels, which is quite unusual. The phone will be available in Metallic Gray colour option. The back panel of the phone is said to come with a triple-camera setup, which is aligned vertically at the top-left position. However, there is no official confirmation about the Xperia 9, so we suggest you take this render image with a pinch of salt.

Previously, some camera specifications of the Xperia 1.1 have surfaced online. The primary sensor will come with 12-megapixel with a 1/1.5-inch sensor along with a 64-megapixel camera with a 1/1.7-inch sensor, which might be used telephoto. The third sensor is a 2-megapixel Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, while the fourth one is a periscope lens. Lastly, there will be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 1/3.4 inch sensor.





