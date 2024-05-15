Sony Xperia 1 VI Is Here With a BRAVIA Display That’s Not 4K

Sony has announced the new Xperia flagship product in the UK market. The new Xperia 1 VI comes with a BRAVIA display with the major change being the downgrade from 4K display found in its predecessor to a more conventional full-HD+ panel. Aside from that, it still packs all the latest hardware in terms of power and cameras. Here’s what you need to know about the device.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: Price, Specs

The Xperia 1 VI comes in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green shades. It starts from €1,399 (approx Rs 1,26,500) and will be available from early June.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LTPO OLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 240Hz motion blur rate. You also get DCI-P3 100% colour gamut, HDR and 10-bit tonal gradation. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 while the back is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The storage is also expandable up to 1.5 TB via a microSD card slot.

The Xperia 1 VI features a triple camera setup that consists of two 12 Megapixel sensors. This includes an 85 to 170mm f/2.3 to f/3.5 telephoto zoom lens and a 12MP f/2.2 sensor supporting the 16mm ultrawide lens. Then there’s a 48MP unit with an f/1.9 lens and a 1/1.35” sensor. On the front also you get a 12-megapixel 24mm f/2.0 sensor for selfies.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Fast wired charging support alongside wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

It runs on Android 14 OS and will receive 3 years of major OS upgrades. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, IP68 rating, full stage stereo speakers, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports Hi Res audio. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a Type-C port (USB 3.2).

Sony Xperia 10 VI: Price, Specs

Sony also debuted the successor to the Xperia 10 V from last year. The new Xperia 10 VI is priced at €399 (approx Rs 36,000) for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. It will be available from mid-June in Black, White, and Blue shades.

The Xperia 10 VI sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution, 60Hz Refresh Rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It offers a Triluminous panel with 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut. It also has Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1.5 TB using a microSD card. There’s a dual camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter for taking selfies.

The Xperia 10 V packs a 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual Band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, USB-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Additional features include IP68 rating, 3.5mm Headphone jack, and 360 Audio with stereo speakers that are louder over their predecessor’s.