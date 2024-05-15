HomeNewsSony Xperia 1 VI Is Here With a BRAVIA Display That’s Not...

Sony Xperia 1 VI Is Here With a BRAVIA Display That’s Not 4K

Sony has announced the launch of Xperia 1 VI for the global markets with a major downgrade in the resolution of the display.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony has announced the new Xperia flagship product in the UK market. The new Xperia 1 VI comes with a BRAVIA display with the major change being the downgrade from display found in its predecessor to a more conventional full-HD+ panel. Aside from that, it still packs all the latest hardware in terms of power and cameras. Here’s what you need to know about the device.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: Price, Specs

Xperia 1 vi

The Xperia 1 VI comes in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green shades. It starts from €1,399 (approx Rs 1,26,500) and will be available from early June.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LTPO OLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 240Hz motion blur rate. You also get DCI-P3 100% colour gamut, HDR and 10-bit tonal gradation. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 while the back is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The storage is also expandable up to 1.5 TB via a microSD card slot.

The Xperia 1 VI features a triple camera setup that consists of two 12 Megapixel sensors. This includes an 85 to 170mm f/2.3 to f/3.5 telephoto zoom lens and a 12MP f/2.2 sensor supporting the 16mm ultrawide lens. Then there’s a 48MP unit with an f/1.9 lens and a 1/1.35” sensor. On the front also you get a 12-megapixel 24mm f/2.0 sensor for selfies.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Fast wired charging support alongside wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

It runs on Android 14 OS and will receive 3 years of major OS upgrades. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, IP68 rating, full stage stereo speakers, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports Hi Res audio. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a Type-C port (USB 3.2).

Sony Xperia 10 VI: Price, Specs

Sony also debuted the successor to the Xperia 10 V from last year. The new Xperia 10 VI is priced at €399 (approx Rs 36,000) for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. It will be available from mid-June in Black, White, and Blue shades.

The Xperia 10 VI sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution, 60Hz Refresh Rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It offers a Triluminous panel with 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut. It also has Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1.5 TB using a microSD card. There’s a dual camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter for taking selfies.

The Xperia 10 V packs a 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual Band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, USB-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Additional features include IP68 rating, 3.5mm Headphone jack, and 360 Audio with stereo speakers that are louder over their predecessor’s.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.