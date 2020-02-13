  • 14:47 Feb 13, 2020

Sony WH-H910N headphones launched in India for Rs 21,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 13, 2020 2:06 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as WH-H910N, the wireless headphones come with a price tag of Rs 21,990 and it will be available for purchase from 14 February exclusively on Flipkart.
Sony has today announced the launch of its wireless Noise Cancellation headphones in India. Dubbed as WH-H910N, the wireless headphones come with a price tag of Rs 21,990 and it will be available for purchase from 14 February exclusively on Flipkart.

The WH-H910N headphones effectively cancels ambient noise around you so that your full attention is on the music. Thanks to the Dual Noise Sensor technology, more ambient sound is caught, improving your listening experience. Adaptive Sound Control allows you to listen your way by automatically changing the headphone sound settings depending on your surroundings.

The headphones have powerful 25-mm drivers, with highly rigid aluminum domes and soft urethane edge diaphragms to achieve the same sound pressure as conventional 40-mm drivers. Equipped with Quick Attention Mode, WH-H910N turns the volume down for instant conversation. Simply place your hand over the right housing to quickly lower the volume of your music and hear ambient sounds and
conversations around.

The Sony | Headphones Connect app offers Adaptive Sound Control, a smart function that automatically detects what you're up to—such as travelling, walking or waiting—then adjusts ambient sound settings to suit the situation. You can also customize the settings to your preferences.

Touch sensors allow you to change the track, turn the volume up or down by tapping or swiping the panel. You can answer phone calls, control music and activate Google App and Siri - all using simple touch controls. These headphones are also compatible with the dedicated Headphones Connect application to personalize your music. It also supports Amazon Alexa and Google assistant with voice assistant features.

The WH-H910N headphones have an battery life of up to 35 hours. The headphones have a Quick Charge function which gives you 2.5 hours of entertainment with a speedy 10-minutes charge. The headphones weigh only 251 grams. LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional BLUETOOTH® wireless audio

By restoring the high-range sound lost in compression, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX) reproduces your digital music files with rich, natural sound. WH-H910N headphones let you enjoy 360 Reality Audio, a new music experience using Sony’s object-based spatial audio technology.

Latest News from Sony

Tags: Sony

