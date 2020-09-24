Advertisement

Sony WH-H800 headphones launched in India for Rs 14,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 24, 2020 1:46 pm

Sony WF-H800 will be available for purchase from 24 September exclusively on Flipkart and on select Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive) in India.
Sony has today announced the launch of its Truly wireless headphones in India. Dubbed as WH-H800, the wireless headphones come with a price tag of Rs 14,990 and it will be available for purchase from 24 September exclusively on Flipkart and on select Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive) in India. It comes in Black colour.

The WF-H800 are lightweight and ergonomically designed in Tri-hold structure to contact with three different points on your ear for a secure and comfortable fit. The headphones come with the support of Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri enabled for voice access to music, information and more. You can utilise the Sony Headphones Connect application to fine-tune your music settings such as equaliser settings, surround-sound presets, etc.

The Sony WF-H800 is equipped with 6mm dynamic drivers for clear sound. They support DSEE HX to reproduce digital music files with rich and natural sound. The Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX reproduces digital music files with rich, natural sound and helps in restoring the details of the high-range sound lost in compression.
Sony WF-H800
Sony claims this product on a full charge, offers up to 16 hours of battery life on full charge with 8 hours of battery life in the headphones and an additional 8 hours in the handy charging case. The headphones also support quick charge function which lets the user enjoy 70 minutes of playback time with a 10-minute quick charge in the charging case.

They support wearing detection allowing Intelligent auto-power off through IR sensor. The intelligent auto-power feature allows the headphones to detect whether the user is wearing them or not. The headphones accordingly adjust to wearing detection mode and powers on as soon as the earbuds are removed from the case and out in the ears.

These earbuds come with proximity sensors that can detect if you have taken one of the earbuds off. The music will pause automatically when it detects this and it will resume playing when you have put on your earbud back.

The WF-H800 offers stable and reliable true wireless connectivity with L/R simultaneous BLUETOOTH transmission and low latency. It allows for transmission of sound to the left and right ears simultaneously for low latency and a reliable connection. The Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX restore any high-range sound that might be lost in compression so as to reproduce digital music with natural sound.

Latest Smartphones
