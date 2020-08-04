Advertisement

Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless headphones with noise cancellation launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 1:34 pm

The brand has introduced Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds in the country.
Sony has today announced the launch of its latest truly wireless earbuds in India. The brand has introduced Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds in the country. 

 

Sony WF-1000XM3 pricing details

 

The Sony truly wireless headphones come with a price tag of Rs 19,990, however, the company is offering it at a special price of Rs 17,990. The offer is valid for 10 days only. The TWS will be available for purchase from Sony retail stores, major electronics stores, Amazon and more starting from August 6, 2020, onwards

 

Sony WF-1000XM3 features

 

The major highlight of the wireless earbuds is the new dual noise sensor technology along with HD Noise cancelling processor QN1e, which catches and cancels noises respectively. The technology allows a virtual soundproof experience and it only cancels more noise across almost all frequencies but also uses less power.

 

The wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option and the company claims that it comes with a stable connection with low audio latency. The earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life with NC and up to 32 hours of battery life without NC. It delivers 8 hours of power from each bud and a 10-minute quick charge feature can deliver up to 90 minutes of playtime. 

 

The earbuds also come with Smart Listening by Sense Engine and location recognizer technology. It also features adaptive sound control that automatically detects when a user is performing different activities including walking, travelling etc and adjusts the ambient sound settings accordingly. It also features touch controls. It also comes with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX, which reproduces your digital music files with rich, natural sound.

 

