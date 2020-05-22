Advertisement

Sony India re-opens 92 brand shops and TV manufacturing across the country

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 22, 2020 4:16 pm

Latest News

Local TV manufacturing has been resumed from 18th May 2020 as per government guidelines
Advertisement

Sony India has announced the re-opening of its brand shops and product availability on e-commerce websites, supported by operational After Sales Service centers (ASC), service staff and customer assistance via call center in a phased manner. The company is following all necessary safety guidelines mandated by government while creating safe & pleasant purchase experience for customers. Local TV manufacturing has been resumed from 18th May 2020 as per government guidelines.

Re-opens 92 Sony Brand Shops across the country


Sony India has re-opened 92 Brand Shops, namely Sony Center and Sony exclusive, in green and orange zones, strictly following the safety norms. To ensure a safe purchase experience, all stores have been enrolled under the ‘Suraksha Store’ certification scheme ensuring that they are fit for operation. A steady availability of necessary safety essentials such as sanitizers, masks and disposables wipes have also been put in place.

The staff has been adequately trained to follow strict hygiene measures such as mandatory download of Aarogya Setu App, advised daily thermal scanning, thorough sanitization before entering the store and continuous use of mask and gloves. They have also been directed to follow a zero-contact policy while interacting with customers and maintain social distancing while conducting product demos. As for customers, they are encouraged to follow the social distancing norms and make cashless payment for minimum physical contact.

 

Advertisement

Initiated sales on E-commerce platforms


Sony has initiated sales on E-commerce platforms. As of now, televisions are being delivered in green and orange zone and operationalisation in red zones is in process. Other small electronics products, such as headphones, cameras and personal audio products are being delivered in all zones as per government guidelines except for containment zones and buffer zones. Only prepaid orders are getting accepted by ecommerce portals for now.

175+ After Sales Service centers now operational and 4,000+ service staff trained to ensure ‘safe’ after sales service

 

175+ After Sales Service centers now operational and 4,000+ service staff trained to ensure ‘safe’ after sales service. All service centres are certified under the ‘Suraksha Store’ and trained on workplace sanitization to ensure safe environment for our walk-in customers. 4,000+ of our service staff have been rigorously trained to deliver ‘Safe’ and prompt service to customers, strictly following personal hygiene and social distancing. All home service engineers are equipped with Aarogya Setu App and necessary PPE (Mask, Gloves, Shoe Covers, Sanitizers & Digital Thermometers) to secure safety for them and for the customers.

75,000+ customers assisted via Call Centre (1800-103-7799) during lockdown; Special warranty extension till 15th June 2020

 

75,000+ customers assisted via Call Centre (1800-103-7799) during lockdown. 24x7 assistance is being offered to customers through AI-assisted Chat Bot. Customers are being offered Remote assistance through DIY videos and video calls. Sony is offering Warranty extension till 15th June 2020 for customers whose product warranty lapsed during the lockdown period.

 

Work resumes in 9 Regional offices


Sony India announced the re-opening of 9 of its regional offices including Bangalore, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Bhubaneshwar and Guwahati. The re-joining plan has been prepared while following the government’s safety guidelines of 33% headcount and social distancing norms. Deep sanitization, disinfection treatment and fumigation has been conducted in every office. The Company has identified an emergency pandemic cross functional team who is well versed to monitor and act on various health, safety and hygiene related matters.

Sufficient product inventory available; local TV manufacturing resumed from 18th May, 2020 onwards

TV viewing in every household has increased significantly in the lockdown period and Sony India is fully geared and equipped with sufficient inventory to cater to this demand for an upgraded picture and sound experience with Sony BRAVIA televisions and soundbars

Local TV manufacturing has been resumed from 18th May 2020 as per government guidelines.

Sony patents a robot that emotes

Sony offering two PS4 games for free during the Coronavirus lockdown

DualSense Controller: Sony Ps5 gets a new companion

Sony Xperia 10 II announced with 6-inch FHD+ 21:9 Wide OLED screen, triple rear cameras

Sony Xperia 1 II announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, triple rear cameras

Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II renders, key specs leaked online

Latest News from Sony

You might like this

Tags: Sony Brand Shops Sony

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Passenger Train services set to restart from today: Are AC trains safe to travel amid COVID-19 outbreak?

Relex Health announces Medication Therapy Management Program in India

247around announces free national video helpline number for home appliances repair

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies