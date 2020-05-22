Sony India re-opens 92 brand shops and TV manufacturing across the country

Local TV manufacturing has been resumed from 18th May 2020 as per government guidelines

Sony India has announced the re-opening of its brand shops and product availability on e-commerce websites, supported by operational After Sales Service centers (ASC), service staff and customer assistance via call center in a phased manner. The company is following all necessary safety guidelines mandated by government while creating safe & pleasant purchase experience for customers. Local TV manufacturing has been resumed from 18th May 2020 as per government guidelines.



Re-opens 92 Sony Brand Shops across the country



Sony India has re-opened 92 Brand Shops, namely Sony Center and Sony exclusive, in green and orange zones, strictly following the safety norms. To ensure a safe purchase experience, all stores have been enrolled under the ‘Suraksha Store’ certification scheme ensuring that they are fit for operation. A steady availability of necessary safety essentials such as sanitizers, masks and disposables wipes have also been put in place.



The staff has been adequately trained to follow strict hygiene measures such as mandatory download of Aarogya Setu App, advised daily thermal scanning, thorough sanitization before entering the store and continuous use of mask and gloves. They have also been directed to follow a zero-contact policy while interacting with customers and maintain social distancing while conducting product demos. As for customers, they are encouraged to follow the social distancing norms and make cashless payment for minimum physical contact.

Initiated sales on E-commerce platforms



Sony has initiated sales on E-commerce platforms. As of now, televisions are being delivered in green and orange zone and operationalisation in red zones is in process. Other small electronics products, such as headphones, cameras and personal audio products are being delivered in all zones as per government guidelines except for containment zones and buffer zones. Only prepaid orders are getting accepted by ecommerce portals for now.



175+ After Sales Service centers now operational and 4,000+ service staff trained to ensure ‘safe’ after sales service. All service centres are certified under the ‘Suraksha Store’ and trained on workplace sanitization to ensure safe environment for our walk-in customers. 4,000+ of our service staff have been rigorously trained to deliver ‘Safe’ and prompt service to customers, strictly following personal hygiene and social distancing. All home service engineers are equipped with Aarogya Setu App and necessary PPE (Mask, Gloves, Shoe Covers, Sanitizers & Digital Thermometers) to secure safety for them and for the customers.



75,000+ customers assisted via Call Centre (1800-103-7799) during lockdown. 24x7 assistance is being offered to customers through AI-assisted Chat Bot. Customers are being offered Remote assistance through DIY videos and video calls. Sony is offering Warranty extension till 15th June 2020 for customers whose product warranty lapsed during the lockdown period.

Work resumes in 9 Regional offices



Sony India announced the re-opening of 9 of its regional offices including Bangalore, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Bhubaneshwar and Guwahati. The re-joining plan has been prepared while following the government’s safety guidelines of 33% headcount and social distancing norms. Deep sanitization, disinfection treatment and fumigation has been conducted in every office. The Company has identified an emergency pandemic cross functional team who is well versed to monitor and act on various health, safety and hygiene related matters.





Sufficient product inventory available; local TV manufacturing resumed from 18th May, 2020 onwards



TV viewing in every household has increased significantly in the lockdown period and Sony India is fully geared and equipped with sufficient inventory to cater to this demand for an upgraded picture and sound experience with Sony BRAVIA televisions and soundbars



