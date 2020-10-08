Snokor iRocker Gods TWS earbuds to launch in India on 11 October

iRocker Gods third TWS under Snokor after the launch of Snokor iRocker Stix TWS and Snokor iRocker in India.

Snokor iRocker by Infinix is all set to launch the company's next true wireless (TWS) earbuds under the Snokor brand. The device is called iRocker Gods and it will be launched on 11th October. The earbuds will go on sale on 15th October 2020 on Flipkart.



The company is expected to launch the earbuds under 2K with a one year warranty. These will be third TWS under Snokor after the launch of Snokor iRocker Stix TWS and Snokor iRocker in India.



iRocker Gods is expected to come with a large 13 mm dynamic Bass Boost driver for the immersive sound experience. iRocker Gods will come with intelligent touch control and gaming mode along with Bluetooth 5.0 version. The product is rated IPX5 for water resistance.



To recall, SNOKOR iRocker Stix TWS earbuds were launched last month and are priced at Rs 1499. It is equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 and features a large 14.2mm Dynamic bass boost Driver.



The earbuds weighing just 4 gm each are skin-friendly and come in a square-shaped miniature case. iRocker Stix’s Multifunctional Button Control can allow the users to click once for play/pause, twice for going to the next song, and thrice for returning to the previous song. The iRocker Stix TWS are backed by a 40mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case has a 300mAh battery, offering a total playtime of 16 hours.