Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Launch Coming Sooner Than Expected

Qualcomm confirmed at the Computex 2025 keynote that its Snapdragon Summit 2025 will take place earlier than last year’s summit, meaning the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 launch will also be happening nearly a month earlier. The Snapdragon 8 Elite was launched in October of 2024.

Qualcomm has officially confirmed that its “Summit 2025” will run from September 23 to 25—nearly a month earlier than last year’s October 21 event. The date was spotted by NotebookCheck, who captured a slide during Qualcomm’s presentation.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 launch will also take place during the Summit and is expected to headline the show. However, it won’t be the only major reveal. Qualcomm is also set to introduce its new generation of laptop chips, likely powering future Windows devices, including Microsoft’s Surface lineup.

Considering the launch timeline for the chip has shifted, we expect Chinese players to also launch phones with the new chip earlier than before. Last year, brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus were the first ones to launch their flagships with the 8 Elite and with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 launch taking place in September, one could expect these companies to land phones in the market before the end of the year.

Some players, like Samsung, could stick to their traditional launch timeframes, where they’ll launch phones in early 2026, such as the Galaxy S26 series. Whatever the case may be, it’ll be interesting to see which brands will debut devices with the 8 Elite 2 chip before 2025 ends.

In related news to Qualcomm, the chipmaker announced in February that smartphones launching on new Snapdragon 8 and 7-series mobile platforms will be eligible to receive this extended support of 8 years of Android updates. Qualcomm Technologies has worked with Google to allow chips like the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform to receive up to eight consecutive years of Android updates and security patches.