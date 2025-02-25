Google and Qualcomm Promise 8 Years of Android Updates for New Chipsets

Google and Qualcomm have announced that they’ll work closely to enable a better software experience for users, promising 8 years of Android updates and security patches. “Starting with Android smartphones running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, Qualcomm Technologies now offers device manufacturers the ability to provide support for up to eight consecutive years of Android software and security updates,” said Qualcomm.

Smartphones launching on new Snapdragon 8 and 7-series mobile platforms will also be eligible to receive this extended support of 8 years of Android updates. Qualcomm Technologies has worked with Google to allow chips like the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform to receive up to eight consecutive years of Android updates and security patches. “This represents one of the longest support windows available in the industry,” the company noted.

What this means is that support for platform software included in this program will be made available to OEMs for eight consecutive years, including both Android OS and kernel upgrades, without requiring significant changes or upgrades to the platform and OEM code on the device (a separation commonly referred as “Project Treble” or the “vendor implementation”).

While kernel changes will require updating kernel mode drivers, the vendor code can remain unchanged while the software support is being provided. This software support can lower costs for OEMs interested in supporting their devices longer and can show consumers the advantages of Snapdragon mobile processors and software support.

Read More: India to Get First Device with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, Bringing On-Device AI to Budget Phones

The program will also feature two upgrades to the mobile platform’s Android Common Kernel (ACK) to support the eight-year update cycle. As the core of any operating system, the kernel plays a crucial role in security. These ACK upgrades will enable OEMs to extend security support for their devices, aligning with key cybersecurity initiatives in the U.S. and E.U. that aim to enhance hardware and software security standards.

Qualcomm confirmed that Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphones launching with Android 15 will be the first handsets that fall under this program. The program will cover the next five generations of Qualcomm Technologies processors as part of the chipmaker’s collaboration with Google.

Later this year, smartphones and mobile phones launching on new Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 7-series mobile platforms will also be eligible to receive 8 years of Android updates. It’s important to note that the decision over whether an eligible device will take advantage of the extended software support will fall to the OEM.

Smartphones or other devices on older chipsets will not benefit from this program.

“Whether an eligible smartphone or mobile phone receives all the software support being offered by Qualcomm Technologies is up to the OEM. But Qualcomm Technologies is already seeing commitments from OEMs to keep their devices available to consumers for longer,” said Qualcomm.

As of now, both Google and Samsung offer 7 years of OS updates and security patches to their flagship smartphones, such as the Pixel 9 series, Galaxy S24 series, and Galaxy S25 series.