Snapdragon 732G Vs. Snapdragon 730G: What's the Difference

Both the SoC's are based on 8nm manufacturing process. Snapdragon 732G also supports the newer WiFi standard, WiFi-6.

Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 732G, the successor to the Snapdragon 730G which is a very popular SoC in mid-range smartphones. Now, the difference between the two numbers does not seem to be huge so, will there be any difference in how they perform? Let's find out.

Starting with the technical specifications, both the 730G and 732G, on the GPU side, are the same. The only area where 732G excels is the CPU which is 15% more powerful than the one on the 730G. Both the CPUs boast 2x Kryo 470 (732G uses Gold Kryo Cores) (based on Cortex-A76) clocked at 2.3GHz, and 6x energy-efficient Kryo 470 (732G uses Silver Kryo cores) (based on Cortex-A55) clocked at 1.8GHz.

Both the SoCs pack the same Adreno 618 graphics. Coming to the scores, the 732G scores 3,12,824 on AnTuTu whereas the 730G scores 2,78,249. On Geekbench 5, 732G scores a respectable 630 points in Single-core score compared to 530 on the 730G. The 732G also scores a significantly higher Multi-score score of 1920 compared to 1720 on 730G.

Will you notice any difference?

In real-world scenarios? No. You won't notice a significant difference in app opening speeds or graphics performance until you look closely. We should see a lot of phones coming out with 732G in the next month or two.