Advertisement

Snapdragon 732G Vs. Snapdragon 730G: What's the Difference

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 05, 2020 9:47 am

Latest News

Both the SoC's are based on 8nm manufacturing process. Snapdragon 732G also supports the newer WiFi standard, WiFi-6.

Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 732G, the successor to the Snapdragon 730G which is a very popular SoC in mid-range smartphones. Now, the difference between the two numbers does not seem to be huge so, will there be any difference in how they perform? Let's find out.

 

Starting with the technical specifications, both the 730G and 732G, on the GPU side, are the same. The only area where 732G excels is the CPU which is 15% more powerful than the one on the 730G. Both the CPUs boast 2x Kryo 470 (732G uses Gold Kryo Cores) (based on Cortex-A76) clocked at 2.3GHz, and 6x energy-efficient Kryo 470 (732G uses Silver Kryo cores) (based on Cortex-A55) clocked at 1.8GHz.

Both the SoC's are based on 8nm manufacturing process. Snapdragon 732G also supports the newer WiFi standard, WiFi-6.

 

Both the SoCs pack the same Adreno 618 graphics. Coming to the scores, the 732G scores 3,12,824 on AnTuTu whereas the 730G scores 2,78,249. On Geekbench 5, 732G scores a respectable 630 points in Single-core score compared to 530 on the 730G. The 732G also scores a significantly higher Multi-score score of 1920 compared to 1720 on 730G.

Will you notice any difference?

In real-world scenarios? No. You won't notice a significant difference in app opening speeds or graphics performance until you look closely. We should see a lot of phones coming out with 732G in the next month or two.

Acer Swift 3, Swift 5 Refreshed with 11th-Generation Intel Processors

Poco X3 NFC alleged price, specifications and more surfaced online

OnePlus 8T key specifications leaked online

Latest News from Qualcomm

Tags: Qualcomm

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo V20 SE surfaces online with Snapdragon 665 and 8GB of RAM

Vivo showcases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel

Realme 6 and Realme 6i price slashed in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies