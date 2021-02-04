SLING TV launches Voot with India’s content in US

Voot on SLING TV is available at no additional cost to SLING International subscribers with Hindi, Hindi Gold, Hindi Mega, Hindi Premium, Punjabi Hindi, and Urdu Hindi services.

SLING TV today expanded its South Asian content with the addition of Voot, the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform owned by Viacom18 in India. SLING TV is America’s leading provider of international and multicultural programming, with content from 27 countries in 20 languages, starting at only $6 per month.



Voot on SLING TV is available at no additional cost to SLING International subscribers with Hindi, Hindi Gold, Hindi Mega, Hindi Premium, Punjabi Hindi, and Urdu Hindi services. Customers may also purchase Voot as a standalone service or as an add-on to another SLING TV service for $7 per month.



SLING subscribers can now access some of the latest and most popular shows from India, including web originals, exclusive companion content and library content in three languages: Hindi, Kannada and Marathi.



Voot is home to popular reality shows, such as “Bigg Boss,” “Dance Deewane,” “MTV Roadies” and “MTV Splitsvilla;” as well as critically acclaimed and popular Voot Select web originals, like “Asur,” “Gone Game,” “Crackdown,” “Illegal” and “Marzi;” and top Hindi dramas, including “Choti Sardaarni, “Naagin” and “Bepannah.”all of which will now be available for exclusive Sling subscribers.



Liz Riemersma, VP of International Programming, SLING TV said “SLING TV has a long-standing commitment to the South Asian community in the U.S., and expanding our offering to include Voot’s outstanding on-demand and original content solidifies our market position as the leading provider of South Asian news and entertainment content in America. Voot brings a vast library of on-demand content with exciting, exclusive web originals that have never been aired in the U.S. We are extremely excited to bring it to market.”