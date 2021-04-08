Advertisement

Signal launches in-app payments feature that uses Cryptocurrency

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2021 2:41 pm

Latest News

Signal has introduced a new feature for its app where users can make transactions using a cryptocurrency. The feature is not available in India as of now.
Advertisement

Signal, the encrypted messaging competitor to WhatsApp is now introducing a new feature called Signal in-app payments. The service has been introduced as beta, and can operate only using a cryptocurrency as of now. Signal has partnered with MobileCoin, a privacy-focused payments network as privacy remains as the core concern of the messaging service.

 

Signal payments

 

Advertisement

Considering even the payment network's main concern is privacy, the currency doesn't allow Signal to view or access your balance, full transaction history, or funds. The service also provides the ability to take your funds to another app or exchange if you don't want to use Signal any longer.

 

The adoption rate of Signal in-app payments will be limited thanks to the fairly limited user base of MobileCoin, and a limited number of places where consumers can use it. Adoption of Cryptocurrencies as a mainstream payment method is already on the rise and Signal adapting to the same seems a step in the right direction. There's even a possibility that Signal would add support for more Cryptocurrencies in the future making the feature a bigger hit. 

 

The in-app payments service remains limited to the UK for now under beta, and the Signal Foundation may announce expansions of the programme in the months to come. One cannot expect Signal to introduce the feature in India anytime soon as the Indian government still isn't in the favor of using Cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment for any type of transactions. 

 

Signal's latest move also brings it on-par with its major competitor - WhatsApp. WhatsApp already has the payments service working in India that uses the UPI platform and it will be interesting to see whether and if Signal brings the feature to India in the same form or in some other avatar. 

WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal: Ultimate Comparison

Telegram introduces auto-delete feature for messages along with widgets and more

How to use Widgets in Telegram?

Instagram ahead of Facebook in sharing your data

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

FlixOnline busted: Claimed to provide free Netflix Subscription

WhatsApp to allow chat migration between Android and iOS

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies