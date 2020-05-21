Should you spend Rs 8,999 for Moto G8 Power Lite?

Does it make sense to spend Rs 8,999 on Motorola’s latest Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone? Let’s take a closer look.

Motorola has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Moto G8 Power Lite, in India. The smartphone will be available for sale from Flipkart starting May 29.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and it is loaded with some interesting specs sheet. With this, the company is once again ready to take a sizeable market share in the budget segment, which it previously lost to brands like Xiaomi, Realme and more. So, does it make sense to spend Rs 8,999 on Motorola’s latest Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone? Let’s take a closer look.

Moto G8 Power Lite: Design

Starting with the design, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a plastic finish, which is quite common in this price range. The smartphone is available in two colour options including Arctic Blue and Royale Blue colour options. That said, the company has added some gradient finish at the back panel and the camera module looks different as compared to other smartphones in this price range.

The front panel is loaded with a water drop notch, which is a common phenomenon in this price range. However, if you spend extra bucks, you will get a much more premium design with Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5i. Both the phones come with glossy finish at the back that gives a much better look as compared to plain plastic finish present on the Moto G8 Power Lite.



Moto G8 Power Lite: Display

The Moto G8 Power Lite is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 269 ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is once again quite standard in this price range. Almost all the competition is offering a HD+ resolution with its range of smartphones like Realme Narzo 10A and more. The Redmi Note 8 comes with a Full HD+ display, but it is priced at Rs 10,999. This means that Moto G8 Power Lite is a good option if you consider it for the display as you will get a similar type of display across this price range.

Moto G8 Power Lite: Hardware

Coming to the hardware, the Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. That said, this one area where Moto G8 Power Lite lags behind the rest of the competition.

The Realme Narzo 10A is giving you a better chipset with MediaTek Helio G70, though it ships with less 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage as compared to Moto G8 Power Lite. The Redmi 8 is another smartphone that comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, which is said to give comparable performance to the MediaTek Helio P35. Interestingly, the Redmi 8A Dual and Realme C3 offer the same chipset and both of them are priced at Rs 6,999.

Moto G8 Power Lite: Camera

On the camera front, the Moto G8 Power Lite is backed by a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

In comparison, the Realme Narzo 10A is loaded with a 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture and Portrait mode along with a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi 8 comes with a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size, and Dual-phase detection and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. The Moto G8 Power Lite offers you better camera specifications as compared to the other smartphones present in this price.

Moto G8 Power Lite: Battery?

The Moto G8 Power Lite is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery along with 10W fast charging support. Once again Motorola offers you decent battery backup as most of the competition in this price range offers you a similar battery backup with their smartphones. The Redmi 8 also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, while Realme Narzo 10A also provides the same battery life.

Should you spend Rs 8,999 to buy Moto G8 Power Lite?

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes loaded with a host of interesting features, though most of them are pretty much standard in this price range. The phone comes with a plastic finish along with an HD+ resolution, which is common in this price segment. However, the company could have gone with the newer chipset rather than adding an older MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The Realme Narzo 10A offers you an Helio G70 chipset that comes with some gaming-centric features. In terms of camera, the Moto G8 Power Lite seems to offer decent camera specs, which is slightly better than the Realme Narzo 10A and better than the Redmi 8 smartphone. So, the question here is, should you buy Moto G8 Power Lite for Rs 8,999? The answer is yes if you are a Moto fan and want to buy a Motorola smartphone without spending too much.