Realme Narzo 10A: Things you should know

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 12:57 pm

Here’s everything you need to know about Realme Narzo 10A.
Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone series, Realme Nazo. The brand has introduced Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A. 

 

The Realme Narzo 10A is the budget-centric smartphone that will be available for purchase in India for Rs 8, 499. The smartphone comes loaded with MediaTek gaming chipset along with a massive battery, interesting design language and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Realme Narzo 10A. 

 

Design and Display

 

narzo 10a

 

To start with the design, the Realme Narzo 10A comes with a plastic build and it features a triple-camera setup at the back panel along with a physical fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with a big Realme branding at the back panel, which looks interesting. The front panel comes with a waterdrop notch design. The phone is available in two colour options including So White and So Blue. 

 

On the display front, the Realme Narzo 10A is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 per cent and it is loaded with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 

 

Hardware and Software

 

On the hardware front, the Realme Narzo 10A is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The chipset comes with MediaTek Gaming Technology that basically optimises network latency and improves the overall gaming experience. The phone features a dual Wi-Fi, allowing the phone to seamlessly switch to the optimal band providing a faster connection. Realme Narzo 10A also supports both Call and Data Concurrency, which means that users can make calls and send data simultaneously. It is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

narzo 10a

 

On the software front, the Realme Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 operating system, which is based on Realme UI. The user interface comes with host of interesting features like dual mode music share through which one can listen to audio using Bluetooth and wired headphones at the same time. It comes with Focus mode that prevents from new notifications and one can choose one of the four built-in tunes to stay calm. The UI comes with personal information protection feature that basically provides empty information pages when the apps are requesting to access the user’s personal information.

 

Camera

 

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 10A is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture and Portrait mode along with a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

Battery and Connectivity


narzo 10a

 

Realme Narzo 10A is loaded with a massive 5000mAh battery and it comes with OTG reverse charging technology. The company claims that it delivers 727.7 hours of standby time, 43.9 hours of call time, 10.6 hours of PUBG, 19.4 hours of online music and 20.8 hours of online movies. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS / AGPS/ Glonass / Beidou, dual-SIM, dedicated micro-SD card and micro USB port. The phone measures 1164.4mm x 75.0mm x 8.95mm and weighs 195 grams. 

