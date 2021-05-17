Sharp Aquos R6 unveiled with world's largest ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Leica Camera, Snapdragon 888 SoC and more

Sharp has unveiled the Aquos R6 with a huge 1-inch Image sensor supervised by Leica, world's largest ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 888 SoC and more

Sharp has launched a new smartphone in Japan called the Sharp Aquos R6 that comes with a 1" Leica main camera sensor and the world's largest ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC along with 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone is set to launch after mid-June when the pricing details of the smartphone should also presumably be made available. There's no information as to when or if the smartphone will be made available in other parts of the world.

Sharp Aquos R6 Specifications

The Sharp Aquos R6 sports a 6.6-inch adaptive 120Hz WUXGA+ (1,260 x 2,730 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display with 2000-nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD card.

It features a dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel 1" image sensor supervised by Leica with f/1.9 aperture, in addition to a 12-megapixel f/2.3 sub-camera. You also get a front facing camera. The fingerprint sensor of AQUOS R6 is equipped with "Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max" which is 11 times larger than the conventional one and the largest size in the world.

The device runs on Android 11 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. Additional features include a dedicated Google Assistant key, IPX5/IP68 water and dust resistance and more. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.