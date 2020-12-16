Advertisement

Sharp announces its Smart Office and Smart Home Solutions for 2021

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2020 2:01 pm

Sharp has announced a bunch of Smart Home and Smart Office products for those working from home.
Sharp is rolling out a special, integrated package of workplace solutions keeping in mind the requirements of working professionals operating remotely in the times of Covid-19. 

 

The special integrated package includes a unique combination with Multi-functional printer, Interactive Touch Panels, Dynabook laptops, Software Applications and Commercial Air Purifier.  

 

Smart Office Products:

 

As part of the integrated deal, Sharp will offer Digital Multifunctional printers (MFPs) in both colour & mono with contactless printing through access cards, data security, and AI capabilities like voice assist and high speed scanning to digitize documents. Along with a 10.1 inch touch panel, it will be easy to integrate cloud platforms like One Drive, Google Drive, Share point, Box etc. to access the documents on the go. 

 

Windows Collaboration Display - The new interactive display enables better space utilization and more productive collaboration in meetings, boardrooms and training rooms. The display comes with business certification from Microsoft and Skype. It embraces a 4K Ultra HD 70" class interactive display, 12+12W built-in speakers, a high-quality 4K camera and an IoT sensor hub that works seamlessly with the best Microsoft 365 collaboration tools.

 

The Dynabook laptop comes with a 14-inch HD Anti-Glare Intel Core i5-10210U Quad Core Processor, 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz , 512GB m.2 PCIe SSD, and runs on Windows 10 Pro (64 bit). 

 

The Sharp Commercial Air Purifier FU551K comes with dual technologies, “Active” Plasmacluster technology and “Passive” Filtration process. Sharp Air Purifiers are equipped with TRUE HEPA filters to remove 99.97% of PM2.5, fine dust and other particles upto the size of 0.3 um each time air passes through them. 

 

Smart Home Products:

 

As part of the integrated deal- Sharp will offer Compact Smart A4 Multifunctional Printer with the capabilities of full size office Multi-functional Printers, specially designed for Work from Home.

 

Sharp’s BIG PAD series PN 40TC1 will help Maximise the value of small meetings to achieve a big change with the Sharp Touch Viewing Software, Sharp Display connect, Pen Software.

 

Another laptop for smart home includes the Dynabook laptop TECRA A40-G comes with a 14-inch HD Anti-Glare Intel Core i5-10210U Quad Core Processor, 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz, 512GB m.2 PCIe SSD, Windows 10 Pro (64 bit). 

 

The Sharp Air Purifier (FP-J40M-W) comes with the patented Plasmacluster technology that neutralizes germs by releasing positive and negative ions to make indoor air pure and nature identical. Equipped with 3 filters, it can trap PM2.5, fine dust and micro particles as small as 0.3 microns and has a filter life of 2 years. 

