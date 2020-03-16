Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds launched with noise cancellation

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is the successor of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones launched last year.

Advertisement

Sennheiser has announced the launch of its latest premium wireless headphones. Dubbed as Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, it comes with a price tag of $300 (approximately Rs. 22,200). The product comes in Black colour and the white colour variants.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is the successor of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones launched last year. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are also 2mm smaller than its predecessor.

Advertisement



Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 comes with active noise cancellation. There is also a Transparent Hearing mode that let users hear ambient sound at a touch of the earbuds. This feature is configurable through the iOS and Android app.



Apart from active noise cancellation, the earphones have a claimed battery life of 7 hours of playback time with up to 28 hours with the included case. On the other hand, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones were offering four hours of playback from the buds, and a total of 12 hours from the charging case.



The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.1 support. The earbuds support SBC, AAC and aptX codecs. They also feature voice assistant support and customizable touch gestures. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are also IPX4-rated for water resistance.



As of now, there is no word on whether the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 will launch in India or not.