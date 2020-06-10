Advertisement

Say Namaste video conferencing app now comes to Android - How it works

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2020 7:02 pm

Latest News

The app has been developed in India, and is meant to help people with its easy to use interface.

Say Namaste video conferencing platform, which is supposedly seen as a rival to Zoom, is now available for mobile users on Android and iOS. The app has been developed by a company called Inscripts and according to Google Play, it was released on 20 April, with the last update on 6 June. The app interface is similar to the web version which we've talked about in detail during our review of the platform and found it nowhere close to Zoom's quality yet. 

 

The app wants permission to access; Calendar, Camera, Microphone, Storage and full network details. As you can see here, the app adopts a simple two-step process, allowing users to join a meeting or create one of their own. You can add multiple people to the call, and even chat with them on the side of the call, just in case someone has a question to ask. 

 

 

Furthermore, one can mute audio and video during the meeting on the app. They can also toggle between the screens and check for other participants, which is again similar to Zoom. Additionally, one can use Chat feature to talk to other participants and one can also send files during the interactions, which is also the feature available in Zoom. 

 

 

We still don't know how many users can participate in a call at the same time. The apps' camera processing has quality issues, and we're hoping the developers can fix the issues with future updates. Say Namaste is one of the few apps which can proudly carry the 'Made in India' tag and if you're really keen on using local services, instead of the more reliable Zoom, Google Meet and more, this is a good way to show your trust. 

Zoom won't offer encrypted video calls to free users

Google Duo allows users to join group video call with a link

Latest News from

Tags: Say Namaste Zoom Google Meet video conferencing user privacy encryption

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Twitter introduces Fleet in India

Google Duo allows users to join group video call with a link

Delhi Corona App - What it offers and is it useful?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies