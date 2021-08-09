Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho announced with Exynos 850 chipset, 48MP quad camera

Samsung has launched Galaxy A12 Nacho as a budget phone in the European market. The new phone is pretty much the same phone as the Galaxy A12, except it comes with a different chipset.

The device comes with Exynos 850 chipset, a quad camera setup, One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho price

The new Samsung device is priced at RUB 11,990 in Russia which roughly converts to Rs 12,100 for the sole 32GB storage model. The 64GB storage model costs RUB 13,990 which is approx. Rs 14,129.

It comes in Blue, Black, Red, and White colours.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with with an Infinity-V notch housing the front camera and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho packs an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset instead of the MediaTek Helio P35 chip in Galaxy A12. It has 4GB RAM and and up to 128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card by up to 1TB.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP front-facing shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for15W fast-charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.