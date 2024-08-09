Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra: A Timeless Classic

When choosing a flagship smartphone, durability is a key aspect that many people consider. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung’s flagship smartphone model for 2023, has set a new trend in this area. Released to widespread acclaim, this device has not only met but also exceeded expectations, demonstrating exceptional durability and performance that stand the test of time. Today, we’ll explore why the Galaxy S23 Ultra has become Samsung’s most long-lasting smartphone in recent times based on our experience with it. It offers a combination of cutting-edge technology and robust design that continues to impress users long after its initial launch.

Launched in February 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is about 1.5 years old at this point. Despite being old, it still stands as a relevant device today, not only in terms of hardware but also software. It gets a large QHD+ 120Hz panel that supports up to 1750 nits of peak brightness.

While the value of nits may not match the more advanced panels used in recent flagships by other brands and even Samsung itself, the panel still has no issues providing clear readability under bright sunlight. It’s sharp and vivid, supports HDR in apps like Netflix, and still matches (if not exceeds) the overall quality of display panels used in current-generation flagships.

For optics, the device has the same primary and ultra-wide angle Sensors as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which shows how Samsung still believes in the sensors to provide quality-centric photos during a time when brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and others are pushing significantly in the optics department. The Samsung device still doesn’t disappoint in most lighting scenarios and shows how well the sensors have been tuned. Surely, the cameras are not perfect by any means, however, they still compete well with present generation top-end models from other brands. If you are just a casual photographer like me, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will give you results beyond your expectations.

The handset’s design still feels and looks modern, considering the premium-quality materials used by Samsung in making the device. It is well protected on the front with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is still one of the best Corning has to offer. Corning does offer Gorilla Armour, but the S24 Ultra is the only device used now. It also offers the S-Pen, which is a plus point for anyone who’s looking to get creative on their smartphones.

The stereo speakers on the device are loud and clear and pack a bassy punch, while the Haptics are tight and strong. Even compared to the likes of the OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Motorola EDGE 50 Ultra, and more, the Galaxy S23 Ultra maintains its identity as a flagship in terms of looks and doesn’t appear old-fashioned in any way.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. It is still the same amount of battery and Fast charging speed the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers. While Chinese brands are pushing for bigger batteries in their devices, the battery in the S23 Ultra is still more than enough for a day of use or even more if you are not a heavy user. Surely, the 45W wired charging isn’t as fast as, say, 100W but again, that’s the best Samsung has to offer as of now in any of its smartphones across its whole portfolio.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra truly excels when it comes to software. Samsung has given the majority of the Galaxy AI features of the S24 Ultra to the Galaxy S23 Ultra as one of its best moves. The S24 Ultra was marketed as a smartphone packed with Galaxy AI, but so was the Galaxy S23 Ultra, despite getting launched at a time when AI hadn’t taken centre stage. Not only that but to make things even better for Galaxy S23 Ultra users, it’ll even be getting the Galaxy AI features that were recently introduced in One UI 6.1.1 with the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra launched with One UI 5 based on Android 13 and has received one major OS upgrade till now, and that’s One UI 6 based on Android 14. The device will receive three more Android OS upgrades until Android 17, which means you are all set for two more years of updates, considering the Android 15 launch is right around the corner. It also gets monthly security patches and is expected to get Android 15 before the end of the year. This provides an added benefit for those seeking reassurance with regular smartphone updates.

Performance-wise, the S23 Ultra hasn’t lagged or showed signs of struggle during any task in the past 1.5 years, be it a demanding one like playing Call of Duty at maximum graphics or a lighter one like browsing social media or chatting. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood of the device is still quite a powerful chip and paired with 12GB of RAM; we feel the S23 Ultra will easily be able to sustain the smooth performance for a couple of more years and perform like how it did on day one.

To sum up, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has aged like fine wine. It not only has relevant hardware in today’s time but has also received enough new AI features from Samsung to attract new buyers and satisfy existing ones. If you are looking for a flagship to purchase this year and have a tight budget, we think you should reserve a spot for the S23 Ultra in the list of smartphones you are considering. As people who deal in stocks say buy on dips, we would say buy whenever an interesting price offer comes up.