Samsung’s August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event launch lineup leaked

Samsung’s is being expected to host the next Galaxy Unpacked event for 2021 in August. To be specific, the event is due August 11, and the company is purportedly planning to launch a bunch of products. These products have now been leaked on Twitter.

Galaxy Unpacked Event Launch Lineup

The leak comes from tipster Evan Blass. The upcoming products include Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch Active 4 smartwatches, and the Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless (TWS) earbuds.

These products have now leaked via GIFs posted by Blass on Twitter. The first product in the thread seems to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is supposed to come in three colours: green, black, and white. The render matches the previously leaked renders.

The next product to leak is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which will arrive in gold, green, black, and purple colours. The clamshell design phone will be coming with a bigger secondary display compared to its predecessor. In addition, the device will be coming with a dual-camera setup paired with a flash. The secondary display should be used to provide clock, date and notification info.

The next phone in the lineup seems to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Fan Edition device would be arriving in White, Purple and grey colours. However, the device was recently leaked in four different colours. The leaks have suggested that Samsung might not be able to sell the smartphone in most countries. The reason behind this could be the shortage of processor chips in the market. Because of this, the phone might only be launched in European and US markets.

The next set of products likely to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event include smartwatches. The first one is seemingly the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic which is rumoured to arrive in black, white and grey options. In addition, the watch will have a rotating bezel as per the leak. It should run on the new Wear OS software born out of Samsung’s and Google’s partnership.

The other smartwatch is called the Galaxy Watch Active 4. This watch will also run the same software. It will be available in black, dark green, grey, peach, and white colour options. The last product to leak is the Galaxy Buds 2. The TWS earbuds could feature ANC. It will be available in white, purple and green colours.