Samsung To Update Home Up Good Lock Module for Galaxy Tablets and Foldables With New Features

Samsung’s Good Lock team has announced that it will soon update the Home Up Good Lock module for Galaxy Tablets and foldables with new features that were recently made available for One UI 7-supported smartphones. This includes new animation customisations, DIY home screen, and much more.

The Good Lock development team said in a post through its Terrace platform that the “Home Up development team is working hard to open the fold/tablet version of Home Up by the end of March at the earliest and by early April at the latest.” While Home Up is currently supported on Samsung’s Tablets and foldables, the feature set on such devices is limited. The new update for Home Up Good Lock module for Galaxy Tablets and foldables should change that.

For fold devices, the company is supporting a feature called “Cover Screen Mirroring,” and the team says that they’ve had “many internal discussions” regarding the implementation of the DIY home feature in the said mirroring mode. “We are currently finalizing the development implementation for this. For tablet devices, since we need to support DIY home in both landscape and portrait modes, additional implementation is required,” said the Good Lock team.

Samsung recently updated the Home Up module for One UI 7-supported devices with a whole lot of new features. The new DIY Home Screen feature allows users to add stickers on their home screens to decorate it the way they like. There’s also a Large folder option that allows you to enlarge any folder on your home screen and open apps on the front page without opening the folder every time.

“Gesture Settings” is where the goldmine lies for those who want to experience the full animation customisation. Once you enable it, there’s an option called ‘Home gesture animation tuning’ where you can choose from some of the preset options or go into detailed settings to completely overhaul the app-closing animations.