Samsung to help control Google Nest Devices using SmartThings

Samsung SmartThings announced a partnership with Google, bringing the company’s portfolio of Nest products into SmartThings, one of the largest IoT ecosystems. SmartThings technology will be available on Google Nest products starting in January 2021.

Through the integration, Google Nest devices, including thermostats, cameras and doorbells, will be “Works With SmartThings” (WWST) certified, allowing users to seamlessly control their smart homes through SmartThings.

For the first time, SmartThings users will be able to adjust a Nest thermostat, view live camera feeds from outdoor Nest cameras and hear who is at the door with Nest Hello, all through their smart devices.

SmartThings users can also incorporate Nest devices into their current WWST-certified devices to create Scenes and automated experiences, controlling the functions with simple voice commands or through the SmartThings app. Soon, users will be able to stream right from their Nest devices directly to their Samsung TV or Family Hub fridge.



SmartThings technology powers endless possibilities for enhancing everyday life. Scenes can seamlessly adjust the lighting. Automations can signal to a Nest thermostat when it’s time to adjust the temperature or if a window is open. It can set the optimal temperature for a baby’s nap or even a home alone pet, taking into consideration details such as its fur length. Users can also activate outdoor and indoor lights ahead of arriving home.