Samsung Sound Tower and Soundbars launched in India starting at Rs 10,990

Samsung has today launched its line-up of 2020 Sound Devices in India with the all new party speaker, Sound Tower and premium Soundbars. The 2020 Sound Device line-up would be available on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas from July 16, 2020.



Sound Tower will be available in two variants. The MX-T70 is priced at Rs 42,990 while the MX-T50 is available for Rs 29,990.



Q Series Soundbars come in four models – HW-Q950T priced at Rs 1,39,990, HW-Q900T priced at Rs 1,03,990, HW-Q800T priced at Rs 53,990 and HW-Q60T priced at Rs 35,990.



T Series Soundbars come in seven models – HW-T650 priced at Rs 35,990, HW-T550 priced at Rs 25,990, HW-T450 priced at Rs 19,990, HW-T420 priced at Rs 16,990 and HW-T400 priced at Rs 10,990. HW-T45E priced at Rs 19,990 will be available only on Amazon while HW-T42E priced at Rs 16,990 will be available only on Flipkart.





Consumers can also avail cashback of upto 10% on the new sound devices through their ICICI Bank and Federal Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Additionally, all Soundbars & Sound Towers will come with 12 months of warranty.



Samsung Sound Tower features



Sound Tower offers loud and crisp sound quality with their 1,500 watt output, built-in woofer and bi-directional sound. The new Sound Tower line-up features Bi-directional Sound that disperses sound evenly covering wider range. It also delivers exceptionally loud and crisp sound quality with no distortion at high volumes even at a powerful output ranging from 500 watts and 1,500 watts.



The new series comes equipped with a variety of party and audio features like Dynamic Bass, DJ effect, Karaoke, LED Party Lights among others, adding more life to the party. The 10-inch built-in woofer provides enhanced bass performance with a long excursion bass unit in the MX-T70 Sound Tower device.



The models feature multiple USB ports, multi-connection options through Bluetooth and Group Play, which allows up to 10 Sound Tower speakers with one audio source. Additionally, the speakers are splash proof.





Samsung Q Series Soundbar features



Q Series Soundbars come the Dolby Atmos® technology and provide multi-dimensional cinematic audio that rivals any theater experience delivering sound as premium as the picture with Samsung TVs. The series includes Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology – which enables both TV speakers and the Q Soundbar to work simultaneously creating the ultimate sound synergy.



Featuring up and side-firing speakers that support both Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X technology, the three-dimensional audio flows all around the listener. Q Series Soundbars also include Samsung’s proprietary Acoustic Beam technology, which makes the listener feel like they’re right in the middle of the action. It creates 3D overhead sound effects, as if the speakers are on the ceiling, through multiple up-firing holes connected to tweeters.



Adaptive Sound technology analyzes the frequency and sound signals to automatically deliver optimized sound scene-by-scene. Even when reducing the volume, background sound is reduced and voices are kept clear. The Tap Sound feature allows the music from your smartphone to be sent directly to the soundbar, just with a tap.





Samsung T Series Soundbar features





The T Series Soundbar amplifies the TV viewing experience by providing awesome sound quality. It includes 3D surround sound, anchored by a dedicated built-in center speaker that helps project audio content crisply and clearly. The Wireless Subwoofer customizes the movie watching experience by elevating the TV sound with powerful bass.



T Series Soundbars can be connected with Samsung TVs through a HDMI cable or Bluetooth allowing one to enjoy their favorite content right away. Not only this, users can connect two different mobile devices at the same time using the Bluetooth multi-connection feature.



Samsung Audio Remote App is an exclusive, integrated audio device control app that can control the Samsung Sound Tower and Soundbars through Bluetooth.



“Samsung’s signature Q-Symphony technology in our 2020 Sound Devices line-up is going to offer unmatched sound quality. With performance and innovative features that are truly game changers, the new line-up is designed for those looking for the sound of perfection. The 2020 range of Sound Tower has been built to light up your party, while the Q & T Series Soundbars will certainly excite the audiophiles and cinephiles. We are certain that in the new normal where customers are spending more family time viewing content, our new range will enhance the cinematic experience,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.