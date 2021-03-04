Advertisement

Samsung rolls out Android 11 based One UI 3.1 update to Galaxy Note 10 Lite

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2021 3:06 pm

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier received One UI 3.0 update in January this year as the first major operating system.

Samsung is rolling One UI 3.1 for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in France. The new build comes with the March 2021 security patch and some new features. Currently, the update is not available in India and is expected to arrive soon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier received One UI 3.0 update in January this year as the first major operating system upgrade. The Note 10 Lite was launched with Android 10 last year.

The One UI 3.1 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite carries firmware version N770FXXU7EUB3, reports SamMobile. The update is based on Android 11. The update is rolling only in France at the moment and Samsung India is yet to announce One UI 3.1 rollout for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

As per the report, the update should bring features like Google Discover on the home screen, the ability to remove GPS location data from photos, automatic switching of Galaxy Buds between compatible devices, Eye Comfort Shield, Private Share, Calendar and Reminders apps improvements and more.

You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.

 

The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with upto 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

You can now purchase Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at an effective price of Rs 34,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S20 series get price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets Android 11 with One UI 3.0

