Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets Android 11 with One UI 3.0

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2021 1:15 pm

The update brings Android 11-based One UI 3.0 along with the January 2021 Android security patch.
One UI 3.0 with Android 11 has now arrived for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone. The update brings Android 11-based One UI 3.0 along with the January 2021 Android security patch.

The update is rolling out software version N770FXXU7DUA8, as per a report by SamMobile. The over-the-air (OTA) update is currently rolling out in France but is expected to arrive in the coming weeks in more regions. Currently, the update is not available in India and is expected to arrive soon.

The update brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone, one-time permissions, chat bubbles features, media controls, organized notifications, new privacy controls, and enhanced Digital Wellbeing.

You will soon receive the notification for the update on your device. You can try searching for the new update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

This is the first major operating system upgrade for the Note10 Lite which launched with Android 10. The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with upto 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

You can now purchase Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at an effective price of Rs 34,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S20 series get price cut in India

