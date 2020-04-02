  • 07:07 Apr 03, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung rolls out Android 10 update to Galaxy A10s

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 02, 2020 11:17 am

Latest News

The update brings the usual Android 10 and One UI 2.0 features to the Samsung Galaxy A10s.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A10s is now reportedly receiving the Android 10 update. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with few bug fixes and the latest March 2020 Android security patch.

The Android 10 update for the Galaxy A10s carries firmware version A107FXXU5BTCB and the update size is 2.66GB in size. At the moment, it is currently rolling out in Malaysia, reports SamMobile. It is not known as to when the Samsung Galaxy A10s will get the Android 10 update in India.

The update brings the usual Android 10 and One UI 2.0 features to the Galaxy A10s, including enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls, updated camera app, and other user interface improvements.

 If you haven’t received the notification, you manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The phone is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Galaxy A10s is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos chipset paired with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and only 32GB of inbuilt storage. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it supports fingerprint sensor coupled with facial recognition.

Samsung Galaxy A10s with 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets a price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy A10s receives a price cut again

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A10s Samsung Galaxy A10s specs Samsung Galaxy A10s update Samsung Galaxy A10s Android 10 Samsung Galaxy A10s

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Alleged Poco F2 spotted, Is the launch imminent?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ tipped to feature Snapdragon 865+ chipset

Nokia 2.3 price hiked in India, available with additional 1-year replacement guarantee

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies