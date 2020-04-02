Samsung rolls out Android 10 update to Galaxy A10s

The update brings the usual Android 10 and One UI 2.0 features to the Samsung Galaxy A10s.

Samsung Galaxy A10s is now reportedly receiving the Android 10 update. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with few bug fixes and the latest March 2020 Android security patch.



The Android 10 update for the Galaxy A10s carries firmware version A107FXXU5BTCB and the update size is 2.66GB in size. At the moment, it is currently rolling out in Malaysia, reports SamMobile. It is not known as to when the Samsung Galaxy A10s will get the Android 10 update in India.



The update brings the usual Android 10 and One UI 2.0 features to the Galaxy A10s, including enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls, updated camera app, and other user interface improvements.



If you haven’t received the notification, you manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.



To recall, Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The phone is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The Galaxy A10s is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos chipset paired with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and only 32GB of inbuilt storage. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it supports fingerprint sensor coupled with facial recognition.