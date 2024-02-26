Samsung Ring Unveiled at MWC 2024

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Samsung showcased its latest innovation – the Samsung Galaxy Ring. This news gadget in the health wearable segment will leverage the capabilities of the Samsung Health platform.

Samsung has not shared any information regarding when it will launch the ring or any indication of the price.

More information about the Samsung Galaxy Ring has yet to be made available. However, the images of the device reveal a dark metallic body with Sensors placed on the inner side, which was also shown during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Ring will be available in three colour options and offer a range of health tracking features.

The Galaxy Ring boasts a sleek and comfortable ring form factor, emphasising simplicity and ease of wear. It offers health insights beyond conventional smartwatches’ functionalities, making it ideal for health-conscious individuals. During a dedicated session at MWC, Samsung showcased the device’s ability to monitor vital health metrics such as pulse, body temperature, and more.

In a statement, Samsung said that the Galaxy Ring will simplify everyday wellness and provide users with greater insights into their health.