Samsung Partners with Paytm to Launch Ticket Booking via Samsung Wallet in India

Samsung India today announced the launch of flight, bus, movies and events ticket booking feature for Samsung Wallet, in partnership with One97 Communications Limited that owns the Paytm brand. The partnership aims to enhance consumers’ convenience by offering a seamless and integrated booking experience directly through the Samsung Wallet, which in turn will give users access to a wide range of services through Paytm.

Galaxy smartphone users will now have access to Paytm’s suite of services, including flights and bus bookings, movie ticket purchases, and event bookings, all integrated within the Samsung Wallet.

Galaxy smartphone users using the Paytm App for flight, bus and movie ticket booking and the Paytm Insider app for event bookings, will be able to add their tickets directly to Samsung Wallet using the ‘Add to Samsung Wallet’ functionality. This will enable them convenient access to enter airports, bus terminals, cinema halls, event venues, etc.

As for the availability, the brand says that Samsung Wallet users can avail the new services by updating their app.

Samsung Wallet: Discounts, Offers In India

Samsung India and Paytm will soon also introduce discount offers of up to Rs 1,150 on first bookings across the newly launched services. Samsung Wallet will further be launching a Referral Programme soon. Each time you refer a new user, both the referrer and referee will get a gift card from Amazon worth Rs 100 upon successful registration on Samsung Wallet. Users can earn up to Rs 300 via referrals.

Aside from that, Samsung will soon announce Samsung Wallet tap & pay offer. Users can make a payment using their debit or credit card of choice by mobile tap & pay. During the offer period, users will get a gift card of Amazon worth Rs 250 on completing four tap & pay transactions.