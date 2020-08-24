Advertisement

Samsung partners with Microsoft to bring Microsoft 365 at a special price and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 5:18 pm

Latest News

Samsung has announced its collaboration with Microsoft for its latest flagship smartphones including Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The company has revealed that it will provide Microsoft 365 service along with Windows 10 PC integration with the latest collaboration. 

 

With the collaboration, Galaxy Note20 consumers get access to Microsoft 365 at a special price. Microsoft 365 Family is priced at INR 5299. Users of Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra 5G can purchase it from the Samsung Shop app at an effective discount of 22.6%. Microsoft 365 Family is priced at Rs 5,299. Users of Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G can purchase it from the Samsung Shop app at an effective discount of 22.6 per cent. 

 

In order to redeem this offer, users can log on to Samsung Shop from the eligible Galaxy device and click on the ‘For You’ section and enter the IMEI number to check for eligibility. Users then need to validate using OTP and make payment and purchase the Microsoft 365 Family plan at a special price. Galaxy users get up to 6 TB (One TB per user for 6 users) One Drive cloud space with Personal Vault for advanced security. Microsoft 365 also gives users access to premium Office applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook among others.

 

Furthermore, Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app with Link to Windows integration now enables users to easily access mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting the flow. Users can also sync Samsung Notes with OneNote feed to view their notes and reminders from the smartphone on their computer.

 

"At Samsung, we work towards making the lives of our consumers more meaningful. The flagship Galaxy Note20 series is about maximizing productivity. The new wireless Samsung DeX and our close collaboration with Microsoft, lets you stay connected across work devices. Consumers will get access to premium Microsoft features and applications to integrate work between their smartphone and personal computer, giving them the power to work and play,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

 

“We are excited to partner with Samsung in offering users more flexibility and productivity and connected experiences across devices. Combining the array of apps and services across Microsoft 365 and Windows 10 with Samsung’s new devices provides users seamless and productive experiences across their work and personal lives,” said Farhana Haque, Group Director, Devices, Microsoft India.

 

