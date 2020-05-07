Samsung partners with Benow to provide Galaxy smartphones from neighbourhood stores online

The platform will help thousands of offline retailers to sell Galaxy smartphones through an online ecosystem.

Samsung India has announced its partnership with Benow to help customers buy Galaxy smartphones from their neighbourhood stores online. The platform will help thousands of offline retailers to sell Galaxy smartphones through an online ecosystem.

The company has revealed that more than 20,000 offline retailers have already signed up for the digital platform. The process of buying a smartphone is pretty simple through this platform. The company has revealed that is will share the details of the dealer with Benow and the dealer will get a link on his or her mobile number. The dealer then needs to register for the platform and download the Benow application on its smartphone.

The company says that on the application, the dealer can make an online catalogue of Galaxy smartphones and he/she can edit it to add newer models. Once the catalogue is ready, the dealer shares the link with customers via email, SMS and WhatsApp. The dealer can also share the link on his/her Social Media channels.

The consumer can browse the entire catalogue of Galaxy smartphones through the link shared by a particular dealer. To order a new phone, all the consumer needs to do is place a request via the online link. Once the consumer places a request, the dealer gets a notification on the Benow app with all the consumer details. The dealer will contact the customer and finalise the deal and then generate the payment link through Benow.

The customer has the option to select various payment methods including cash on delivery, credit card, debit card, easy EMI, etc. Upon transaction, both the customer and the dealer get digital charge slips and The dealer gets the Galaxy smartphone delivered to the customer.

"At Samsung, the consumer is at the core of everything we do. Our partnership with Benow is part of our broader online to offline (O2O) strategy and is aimed to provide benefits of both offline and online platforms to the consumer. With this new platform, our consumers will be able to browse, select, order, pay and receive their Galaxy smartphone from the comfort of their homes. This will ensure that our consumers don’t have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal. At the same time, the new platform enables thousands of physical retailers to connect with local customers online,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.