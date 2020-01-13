Samsung new Galaxy A-series smartphones launch imminent in India, Notify Me option goes live

The Galaxy A-series series will include Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India soon. The series will include Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Now ahead of the launch, ‘Notify Me’ option on the companies has gone live for the upcoming A-series smartphones.



One can register on ‘Notify Me’ to receive real-time updates on the devices on the Samsung India website. Interested customers can select the 'Notify Me' option on the e-commerce website to get all the notification about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.



Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in Vietnam last month. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with the screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor paired with Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.



The Galaxy A51 has Quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixels depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and another 5-megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixels selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos.



Samsung Galaxy A71 was also launched in Vietnam last month alongside Galaxy A51. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Powered by 2.2GHz Octa-core processor, the phone has 6GB/8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.



The Galaxy A71 runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it and gets its juices from 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It has L-shaped quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel as the primary sensor, a 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixels depth sensor and another 5-megapixels macro camera with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.