Samsung May Drop the ‘Galaxy’ Branding for its Premium Phones

In a development that might shock you, a report suggests that Samsung may drop the ‘Galaxy’ branding for its premium range of smartphones. Samsung Galaxy has become the brand’s identity as the company doesn’t launch phones without this branding, but as suggested, that could change soon.

The report from E-Today reveals that the Korean brand is exploring a new branding strategy where Samsung may drop the ‘Galaxy’ branding for its premium smartphones, so it could separate the company’s “innovative turning points.”

Earlier this year, Samsung’s Lee Young-hee acknowledged that “Galaxy has so many lineups that I understand people are expecting a new name when there is an innovative turning point.” Introducing a new brand for premium devices would create that distinction, similar to Hyundai’s Genesis brand for its premium vehicles.

This would be a huge change for Samsung and could potentially affect the company in a good manner, considering it plans to give the ultimate competition to brands like Apple, who also has the branding ‘iPhone’ in all its devices but none of them are considered budget. On the other hand, all of Samsung’s devices, including those that cost as low as Rs 10,000 and as high as Rs 2,00,000, have the ‘Galaxy’ branding in their model name.

Whatever the new branding is for Samsung’s flagship phones, we know its on the cards as Samsung executives have publicly acknowledged the need for it.

Meanwhile, in related news to Samsung, a recent report says the brand is developing a tri-fold smartphone with a screen that folds twice, similar to the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. The company is reportedly aiming to launch this foldable next year, along with a new “flip-type” device. The report also highlights that Samsung’s display division has already completed the development of the necessary components for the tri-fold model, making it ready for release.