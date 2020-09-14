Advertisement

Samsung likely to announce Galaxy S20 Fan Edition on September 23 Unpacked event

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 14, 2020 11:44 am

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
Samsung has announced yet another 'Galaxy Unpacked event on September 23 which will be its third launch event in less than two months.

Samsung has however not announced which device will be introduced but it is highly expected that the company will announce the much rumoured Galaxy S20 Fan Edition at the event. Samsung may also announce its long-delayed Galaxy Home speaker at the event.  

The event will be live-streamed via the Samsung Newsroom site and its social media channels, including Facebook and YouTube, at 10am ET (7:30pm IST) on September 23.


As per leaks so far, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is said to come in White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Lavender, and Green colours. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset or Exynos 990 SoC, depending on the market coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It may be further expandable via microSD card.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will reportedly feature triple rear cameras with three 12MP sensors. On the front, it is said to have a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is likely to run Android 10 OS with OneUI custom layer on top.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may pack a 4,5000mAh battery with 15W charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It will be also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options may include 5G,4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone is tipped to measure 161 x 73 x 8 mm and weigh 190 grams.

