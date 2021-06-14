Samsung launches 'Shop by Appointment' service via WhatsApp

Consumers can also avail additional offers like Samsung Student Advantage program, Samsung Referral Advantage Program and Samsung Smart Club Membership while shopping at Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Advertisement

Samsung has announced ‘Shop by Appointment’ initiative as part of its ‘We Care for You’ program that allows them the freedom to book an online shopping appointment via WhatsApp for hassle-free experience at their nearest Samsung Exclusive Store.

Consumers can also avail additional offers like Samsung Student Advantage program, Samsung Referral Advantage Program and Samsung Smart Club Membership while shopping at Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Advertisement

Appointment Shopping Service – Consumers can book an online appointment to shop at their nearest Samsung Exclusive Stores via ’Shop by Appointment’ portal. Once the appointment is confirmed, the customer can visit the store as per the appointment slot for one-on-one interaction with the store executive. Samsung Exclusive Stores follow all safety guidelines including daily disinfection of the store, sanitization of devices, temperature check of staff and consumers and more.

Easy Connect via WhatsApp – To ensure safety and comfort, consumers can easily book appointment services at Samsung Smart Cafe via the WhatsApp Channel. Consumers need to WhatsApp ‘Book’ on the number 9870-494949, and follow simple steps to book an appointment at Samsung Smart Cafe or avail Home Delivery and Home Demo service. The WhatsApp chatbot also provides information about Samsung devices, latest offers, nearby stores among other details.

Extra Reward Points up to INR 1000 – Consumers who have previously purchased Samsung devices from Samsung Smart Cafe or Samsung Smart Plaza and those who book a service via WhatsApp will be given special reward points. Interested buyers need to visit nearby Samsung Exclusive Store and purchase eligible devices including Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 FE 5G among others and bonus points will be credited to their Samsung Smart Club wallet.

Samsung Student Advantage – Under the Student Advantage program, students can avail special discounts on Galaxy Tabs, Galaxy Smartwatches and Galaxy Buds over and above the market offers at Samsung Smart Cafe and Samsung Smart Plaza.

Home Delivery and Home Demo – Consumers can experience and purchase their favorite Samsung devices from the comfort of their homes by booking home delivery or home demo on Experience Samsung at Home portal. All safety guidelines are followed in home visits and transactions are made via a digital channel.

E-Invoice on WhatsApp – To ensure that all transactions are virtual and contactless, consumers can receive their invoices on WhatsApp as well.

Samsung Referral Advantage Program – Samsung Smart Cafe and Samsung Smart Plaza customers can avail additional Smart Club benefits up to INR 7500 by referring their friends and family to purchase select Galaxy smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores. Once registered, both the consumer and the friend will get reward points on purchase of eligible devices including Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 FE 5G among others.

Samsung Smart Club Loyalty Program – Customers get three additional ecosystem vouchers up to INR 7000 and Fast Track upgrades on select products which allows them to get a direct entry to a higher membership tier than the usual program construct.