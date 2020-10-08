Advertisement

Samsung launches new variant of Galaxy A21S

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 08, 2020 4:38 pm

Samsung is launching a new variant of its Galaxy A21S with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage.
Samsung has announced a new variant of its budget smartphone, the Galaxy A21s in India which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. Currently, only two variants were available which were 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB.

 

The new Galaxy A21s 6GB/128GB variant comes in black, blue and the all new silver colour at a price of Rs 17,499. It will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting October 10, 2020.

Customers can also avail an attractive cashback offer of Rs 750 when purchasing the 6GB+128GB variant of Galaxy A21s by opting for EMI transactions on their ICICI Bank debit or credit cards.

 

Samsung Galaxy A21S Specifications 

 

 

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor. It comes in three variants - 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the new 6GB RAM and 128GB of Storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

 

 

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy A21s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the  box.

Latest News from Samsung

