Samsung launches new range of WindFree ACs, price starts 50,990

Samsung today has unveiled its 2022 line-up of premium WindFree Acs in India. The new range of Samsung’s premium WindFree air conditioners, with 28 models, will start from INR 50,990 and go up to INR 99,990.

Consumers can avail of attractive offers such as 12.5% cashback of up to INR 7,500 easy EMI options with EMIs starting as low as INR 999 and a comprehensive warranty of 5 years on PCB controller, fan motor, copper condenser, and evaporator coil.

Samsung’s new line-up of WindFree ACs will be available across all leading retail stores and online on Flipkart and Amazon as well as on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Consumers buying Samsung air conditioners will be eligible for attractive offers such as 12.5% cashback of up to INR 7,500, easy EMI options with EMIs starting as low as INR 999 and additional comprehensive warranty of 5 years.

Samsung is also launching 48 other models – 44 models in the Convertible 5-in-1 line-up and 4 Fixed Speed models of air conditioners. These models will start from a price of INR 45,990 and go up to INR 77,990. Further, consumers can avail up to 15 months of No Cost EMI schemes on select models.

Samsung WindFree ACs Features

The WindFree technology eliminates the harsh cold draft and disperses air through 23,000 micro holes at a speed of 0.15 m/s that helps in creating a still air environment. The new range enable users to control their air conditioners through voice commands using the Bixby, Alexa and Google Home via Wi-Fi. With the SmartThings app, you can you can switch on your AC remotely, over Wi-Fi.

The AI auto-cooling feature automatically optimizes the cooling based on your usage behavior and living conditions. It automatically switches to the most appropriate cooling mode based on preferred temperature and outside temperature.

The new range of ACs come with come with PM 1.0 filters that sterilize 99%* of bacteria and the Freeze Wash feature that removes dirt and bacteria from the heat exchanger for easy do-it-yourself maintenance at home.

Equipped with Motion Detect Sensors, these air conditioners automatically go into energy saving mode if no movement is detected for 20 minutes, saving up to 43% energy, The Motion Detect Sensor provides 2 modes – Direct Wind (that tracks movement and throws air accordingly) and Indirect Wind (that tracks movement to avoid wind from blowing towards the person). If there is no movement in the room for 20 minutes, the Motion Detect Sensor automatically switches your AC to WindFree mode to save energy.

Further, the WindFree technology can save up to 77% energy and the Digital Inverter technology in the Convertible 5-in-1 ACs help save up to 41% energy.